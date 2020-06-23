ORWELL TOWNSHIP — Blessings Christian Daycare is about two weeks away from opening in the Northeast Bradford Elementary School.
For Blessings Christian Daycare owner Katie Robinson, the new business will be a chance to do what she loves to do every day — help the community and teach children about God.
“I really think and honestly believe that more now than ever before we need to bring God back into our homes, into our schools,” she explained. “A child’s spiritual foundation is largely developed during these early years of life. When children hear consistent messages about God at home, school and church, it solidifies their understanding of God’s love for his children, his plan for salvation and their place in God’s kingdom.”
Robinson, who had taught preschool for many years, said she always wanted a preschool of her own, but never envisioned an entire daycare.
“When the opportunity presented itself (a previous daycare vacating the space and selling its assets) I couldn’t turn it down,” she said, noting that having a daycare inside a school building is a smart idea and convenient for many.
Robinson began the purchase of the daycare’s assets last December, but was delayed in opening due to COVID-19.
She praised the Northeast Bradford School District for being open to her idea and helping her prepare the space with paint, carpets, window treatments, and redoing the floors.
“They have just bent over backwards for us and I am so thankful,” she said.
When it opens on July 6, Blessings Christian Day Care will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will cater to children from six weeks to 12 years old through four classrooms in the lower level of the school — one for infants, one for toddlers, one for preschool children and the fourth for those who are school aged.
Robinson stressed that health is a top priority and they will be following all recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for childcare centers.
Those interested in more information can call Robinson at (570) 744-1877 or email her at KatieNRobinson@outlook.com.
