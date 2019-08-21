SAYRE BOROUGH — Sayre’s educators were busy exploring other career options Tuesday.
However, it wasn’t because they all at once decided on a career change with less than a week to go before students returned to the classroom; it was part of a new Educator Day program put on by Guthrie. Sayre’s teachers and administrators were there to learn about Guthrie’s various professional opportunities as they help prepare students for the future.
By arming them with the knowledge about these opportunities, Sayre High School Principal Dayton Handrick said these teachers can help identify a student’s specific skills and then help steer them toward future opportunities in the area they might not have otherwise thought about.
“It’s just to let them know that in our community there are a number of different avenues for them to get gainful employment,” he added.
According to Cori Belles, vice president of talent for Guthrie, the healthcare industry is projected to grow substantially over the next several years, so Guthrie is focused on establishing community partnerships, such as with the Sayre Area School District, which can translate to local opportunities for students as they move forward with their education.
“It’s to really help give them some ideas about what health care careers are out there, what it takes to go into some of these roles,” added Jennifer Chapman, manager of talent acquisition. “That way, they can take this information back to students and really help them understand what they want to do once they are done with high school and really give them some avenues, whether it’s right out of high school, trade opportunities, something with a certificate, or an associate’s degree or bachelor’s degree, or something beyond.”
Tuesday’s event served as a pilot for the program, which Guthrie hopes to eventually expand to many other area school districts.
Students in 10th and 11th grades will have a chance to learn about these careers first-hand during a similar event in October.
“We’re excited to have our kids experience something a little more in-depth,” Handrick added.
