New inpatient unit opens at Guthrie RPH Towanda Campus

NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – Guthrie has been making improvements and investments at the former Towanda Memorial Hospital in North Towanda Township in recent months.
The hospital is now known as the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus since its January 2021 merger with the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Since this merger, officials said renovations have finished on six of 10 new private rooms in the hospital’s acute care medical/surgical unit, which are structured to offer a quiet setting, round-the-clock services, and allow nurses to spend more time with each patient through a low nurse to patient ratio.
“Our patients were very excited to come to the new unit because the rooms are very large, bright, open and airy,” said Acute Care Nurse Manager Sandi Lionetti in Guthrie’s announcement Tuesday.
“There’s not as much noise, so you can hear what the staff is saying. In a lot of hospitals, there’s so many things going on that you can’t hear well, so this new unit is nice,” added Anna Sands, who is the wife of a patient.
In addition, a new 15-bed acute rehabilitation unit is expected to open at the North Towanda site this summer
“I think the most important thing for the community to understand is that we care about them and that we want them to have the most relaxing and comfortable space when they come to us,” said Lionetti.
