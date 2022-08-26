New quilt shop offers area sewers fabric options and quilting classes

Sue Shipman has lined her shop walls with quilts, blankets, patterns, panels, and everything a quilter could need.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

TOWANDA — Quilting is a time-honored skill and hobby, and in rural areas like Bradford County most households can point to an old quilt passed down from generations ago. No matter how historical it is, there will always be those working to keep the craft fresh in the modern world.

That’s what Sue Shipman is trying to do with her business venture, Sue’s Quilt Creations. Sue walled off a section of a truck garage and refurbished the place to take customers. After months of planning and renovations, it threw open its doors July 1.

