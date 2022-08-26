New quilt shop offers area sewers fabric options and quilting classes

TOWANDA — Quilting is a time-honored skill and hobby, and in rural areas like Bradford County most households can point to an old quilt passed down from generations ago. No matter how historical it is, there will always be those working to keep the craft fresh in the modern world.
That’s what Sue Shipman is trying to do with her business venture, Sue’s Quilt Creations. Sue walled off a section of a truck garage and refurbished the place to take customers. After months of planning and renovations, it threw open its doors July 1.
“I’ve been moving toward this ever since a local quilt shop closed. I had to order the patterns in the shop in the winter so I’d get this year’s patterns,” Shipman said.
Shipman explained that while Bradford County and its surrounding areas has a strong quilting community, the lack of quilt shops in the area means those seriously interested in the craft have to travel further — often to Wyoming and Tioga counties. When asked if a small business like hers can compete with with the big box stores, Shipman expressed hope.
“A lot of these serious quilters, they will travel to the small stores. It’s definitely a community thing,” Shipman asserted.
Shipman is part of Friendship Quilters, which is centered in Wysox. She’s been sewing most of her life and quilting for more than 25 years. She says many of her customers are members of one quilting organization or another in the county, and has made Quilts of Valor for local veterans.
Now her shop on the Burlington Turnpike is loaded with yards of fabric, patterns, panels, fat quarters, other sewing supplies, and even a few machines.
“I try to have a large selection. People will call me and ask if they can order from my store and have it shipped to them and absolutely I can do that as well,” Shipman reports.
Shipman also travels to Mifflinburg each Monday when the shop is closed, and offers to take sewing machines to get repaired there for a fee.
Sue’s Quilt Creations will also host quilting classes this fall, with classes focused on beginner quilting, panels, and paper piecing. She is currently accepting sign ups for the classes that begin in the last weeks of September.
“I really want to not only serve those that do quilt but teach new people,” Shipman explained. “I love talking with people and getting them into the craft.”
Sue’s Quilt Creations has a website and Facebook page. Its phone number is (570) 529-7070, and her email is sues.stitches@gmail.com. The shop is located at 2351 Burlington Turnpike, Towanda.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.