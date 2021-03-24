Guthrie’s three Pennsylvania hospitals have provided $888.8 million to the region’s economy for the fiscal year of 2019-2020, according to a new report from The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.
The medical group supports about 4,000 jobs in the region and hospitals across the state fueled $143 billion in total economic impact in support of more than 660,000 jobs — more than one of every nine jobs statewide, according to the organization.
“Even during a year of unprecedented challenges for healthcare systems across the country, Guthrie’s contribution to the communities we serve remains invaluable,” Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti said. “As one of the largest employers in the Northern Tier, Guthrie remains a vital contributor to the local economy through the purchasing power of the residents we employ and the patients and visitors who travel to Sayre, Towanda and Troy for care.”
Andy Carter, HAP president and CEO said, “This year has taught us that our hospitals and health systems — and especially the incredible teams of people who keep them running — are absolutely critical to Pennsylvania. Each and every day, our hospitals provide excellent care to everyone who needs it — regardless of their health condition or ability to pay. They also serve as the economic backbone of our communities. We need to make sure that, once the pandemic is over, our hospitals have the resources and support they need to continue to meet these critical needs long into the future.”
