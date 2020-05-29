Bradford County is applying for $161,000 in CDBG-CV funding to help businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, county commissioners are currently working on a plan to front the money out of their own funds to help local businesses more quickly than if they had to wait for the delivery of the award.
“(It’s) so we can get them in the hands of these businesses that are just struggling phenomenally just to try to keep their heads above water and stay afloat because of this shutdown,” said Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller.
On Thursday, commissioners ratified the May 8 application for the funding, which would benefit businesses that haven’t yet received state or federal assistance and be handled through the county’s grants office, Trehab, and Progress Authority, according to Miller. The amount that each business could receive will be based on the number of applicants.
The county previously helped 85 businesses with $100,000 from its Act 13 natural gas impact fee money through a program also coordinated by Trehab and the Progress Authority, said Commissioner Doug McLinko.
Although he said it isn’t a lot of money, McLinko hoped it could help business owners in some way.
Once ready, the application is expected to be made available on Bradford County’s website.
