New York has been hit the hardest during the COVID-19 outbreak, and the impact can be felt across all sectors of its economy. That’s especially true for the hotel industry.
Tarpan Patel, president of hotel operator Hemisphere Management, said the decline has been worse than the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks and the 2008 Great Recession combined. When he recently informed staff of reduced hours and layoffs, he saw the tears in their eyes.
“The emotions were real,” he said. “The fright is felt by everybody. All I was able to do was close my complimentary breakfast, and we gave all the supplies we had to our staff who had young children. Luckily, we had a decent amount of milk, bread and eggs for a large group that canceled.”
Statewide, the American Hotel and Lodging Association estimates the pandemic has led to 49,674 hotel jobs lost. Of the more than 528,000 jobs the lodging industry supports directly or indirectly, the association projects that more than 237,000 jobs will either be lost or furloughed.
As of Friday, New York has seen 170,512 diagnosed cases of coronavirus, by far the most in the country, and 7,844 deaths.
New York City is home to 87,725 cases, according to the city’s COVID-19 website. That has put an abundant strain on the city’s medical resources, to the point that emergency hospitals have been established in such places as Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens and the Javits Center in Manhattan.
Recent data suggest that the crisis may be at its peak in New York, lessening concerns about the number of available beds, but while the outbreak was worsening, city and state looking for even more alternatives to house patients needing medical care pondered the city’s hotels.
In a recent news conference, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city had secured 10 hotels, giving officials an extra 10,000 beds.
“I'm very, very sorry for what the hotel industry has been through in this crisis,” de Blasio said. “A lot of people have been put in a tough, tough situation to work in our hotels – they're obviously struggling, but what it has meant at the same time is a huge number of hotels have become available to the City of New York and literally we can go in and lease an entire hotel building and we can do that dozens and dozens and dozens of times until we get to the point that we have all the beds we need.”
Dr. Mitchell Katz, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals, said the city also provided hotel rooms for medical personnel who did not want to go to their homes and possibly expose their loved ones to the virus.
