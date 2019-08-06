NICHOLS — When it comes to USA Today’s Reader’s Choice, one area hotel is currently in the top of the running to become “Most Haunted.”
The Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols, located 1 mile east of Tioga Downs Resort and Casino, is a former railroad hotel that was built in the late 1800s. According to the contest listing, those staying in the inn’s Fainting Room have reported being awoken by voices or have seen two women sitting with tea. In the Nubian Room, there have been reports of people a child-sized chair ending up next to the bed in the Nubian Room, or hearing footsteps on a staircase that isn’t there.
The Fainting Goat Island Inn is one of 19 entries in the nationwide contest. For more information and to vote, visit https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-haunted-hotel/.
