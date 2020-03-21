Scot C. Sample, the executive director of Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority (NTSWA), stated in a press release that changes are going into effect starting Monday, March 23.
For at least two weeks the NTSWA will suspend all curbside and drop-off recycling. Access to NTSWA facilities will be restricted from the public, this includes cash customers. Commercial haulers will have limited access to the Burlington landfill as well as the Blossburg Transfer Station 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. All NTSWA facilities will be closed on Saturdays.
However, all trash routes will run as scheduled. Electronic collections scheduled for April 4 at the Burlington landfill and April 25 at Wellsboro High School have been postponed until further notice.
