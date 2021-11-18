The deadline under the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s settlement and the Class Action settlements with Chesapeake Energy has been extended until Jan. 28, 2022 for Pennsylvania Royalty Owners with Chesapeake Leases to make their royalty elections under the settlements. This means that Pennsylvania Royalty Owners with Chesapeake Leases, who have not yet made an election, have until Jan. 28, 2022, to make their election (or change their election if they so choose) about how their royalties will be paid in the future.
After hosting an Information Session on the Settlement on November 9, 2021, at the Towanda Area Jr/Sr High School and meeting with royalty owners on Nov. 10 at the Bradford County Commissioners Office, it became clear that royalty owners had many questions about the settlement and their election options, and needed more time to make their elections. Materials from the Information Session have been posted on the Office of Attorney General’s website at www.attorneygeneral.gov/landowners. Royalty owners can also contact the Attorney General’s office at (717) 787-4530 if they have questions or email the Attorney General’s Office at Antitrust@attorneygeneral.gov. Attorneys from the office also plan to return to Towanda sometime in early December to again meet with Royalty Owners who have questions about the Settlement. They will not provide advice on what option to elect.
