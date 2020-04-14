The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry launched an online job portal Monday to help those looking for work with “life-sustaining” businesses that are hiring.
The portal can be accessed by visiting the Pennsylvania CareerLink system’s website, www.PAcareerlink.pa.gov, and clicking on the “PA COVID-19 Jobs — Hiring Immediately” banner. Businesses deemed “life-sustaining” by the state can list their jobs using an online form, but must have more than 10 job openings.
“Many life-sustaining businesses across Pennsylvania are hiring and this new portal will help connect them with people looking for a job,” said Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak. “A top priority of L and I is to provide businesses with access to the workforce they need to maintain their life-sustaining operations and help our workers find jobs, especially during this unprecedented and challenging time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.