Owl Hollow Game Calls offers handcrafted products

ROME — Anyone looking for locally made and handcrafted items to help them in their hunting endeavors this season can seek out a Rome, Pa.-based business.
Mike Melella is the owner and operator of Owl Hollow Game Calls. He began the business in 2020 and started selling products around 2021; he wanted to test out prototypes of his turkey calls before selling them in the spring.
“I wanted to hunt with them for a year because I believe that people should have full belief in the product working, so I wanted to test it myself,” Melella said.
He started selling them the following spring and his products now include glass and diaphragm calls, as well as wind checkers. All are handmade and carefully crafted to create the best product possible, he expressed.
“I have always had a passion for the outdoors. When I went to college for forestry we had a little sawmill and kiln there to dry the lumber, so I started bringing it home,” Melella said.
He started to learn about the craft of making various calls, especially those made out of wood.
“After college, I went to a sawmill and started working and started bringing scrap lumber home and work in my garage,” Melella said. “I started making turkey calls and thought it would be a good side business.”
Melella expressed how he always wanted to have a business of his own that could produce materials that local people both want and need. He stated that the game call industry can be dominated by larger companies, so its good to provide calls made locally.
“Growing up I didn’t really have money to go buy turkey calls all the time, so when I did I took a gamble on whether I would like it or not,” he said. “Most of the time, I resorted back to using box calls that were my dad’s.”
While growing up, a family friend would create his own calls, which became a source for inspiration later.
His calls can be found in local stores such as Lock n’ Load in Owego, N.Y., Tucker’s Sporting Goods in LaRaysville and Nessmuk’s Sporting Goods in Morris, Pa.
“If someone is looking for a call from a person that has a passion for the outdoors and wants to put out a good product, that’s my main goal,” he said.
He can also be found at public events. Recently, he participated in North Rome Wesleyan Church’s Sportsman Expo on Sept. 10. He hopes to be a part of eight sportsmen shows this winter.
“I like getting out there and meeting people so that they can see the products,” he said.
Melella currently released a new wind direction indicator for customers to use this deer season. He is also currently working on two new calls, with one of them being a box call.
“I shot a turkey this year and I called it in with one of them and I really liked it, so I‘ll bring that one out on the market soon,” he said.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.