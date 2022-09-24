Owl Hollow Game Calls offers handcrafted products

Owl Hollow Game Calls is a Rome, Pa.-based business that provides a variety of products.

 Photo provided by Owl Hollow Game Calls

ROME — Anyone looking for locally made and handcrafted items to help them in their hunting endeavors this season can seek out a Rome, Pa.-based business.

Mike Melella is the owner and operator of Owl Hollow Game Calls. He began the business in 2020 and started selling products around 2021; he wanted to test out prototypes of his turkey calls before selling them in the spring.

