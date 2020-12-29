The United Way of Bradford County’s 2020-2021 fundraising campaign received $81,116 from employees, retirees, and corporate giving from the Procter and Gamble plant in Mehoopany, making up nearly 15% of the overall campaign goal.
This money will help support 50 nonprofit agencies throughout Bradford County.
“We are so grateful to P&G for its support of the United Way campaign,” UWBC Executive Director Kerri Strauss said, especially given the challenges of the past year due to COVID-19.
She noted that P&G also provided the UWBC with a $9,000 COVID-19 grant to help nonprofits with face masks and other personal protective equipment near the start of the pandemic.
“We had a campaign filled with great urgency this year. Our retirees and employees responded generously and appreciate being able to help the community in this way. Our employees have also been working tirelessly to respond to the needs of our community during the pandemic” said Jamie Orlandini, P&G Mehoopany human resources manager and UWSC Advisory Committee member. “This year’s campaign was very successful despite so many challenges as our retiree, employee, and corporate giving exceeded $550,205 in support of the six area United Ways in northeastern Pennsylvania.”
These other donations included $215,049 to the Wyoming County United Way, $90,588 to the United Way of Wyoming Valley, $72,815 to the United Way of Susquehanna County, and $25,838 to the Lycoming County United Way, which includes service to Sullivan County.
P&G has raised more than $3,050,000 for these United Way organizations over the past six years.
“This year, P&G celebrated its 183-year anniversary, and we are proud of our commitment to helping the communities in which we live and work to respond especially in times of crisis,” said Orlandini.
She added, “We are very fortunate to have such generous retirees and employees who value the importance of giving back to the community and understand the mission of the United Way and its partner agencies and the support these agencies provide to individuals and families in need.”
