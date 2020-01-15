Procter & Gamble’s plant in Mehoopany was this year’s top workplace for donating to the United Way of Bradford County’s 2020 fundraising campaign.
According to the United Way, the plant’s retirees, employees, and corporate raised $87,062, or close to 15% of the campaign goal, to benefit 48 non-profit organizations throughout the county. Overall, the plant was able to raise $555,000 to benefit Bradford County and five other regional United Way campaigns, including $26,302 to the United Way of Sullivan County.
“This year P&G celebrated its 182-year anniversary, and we are proud of our commitment to helping the communities in which we live and work to prosper,” said Mehoopany Public Relations Manager Jose De Los Rios.
P&G Mehoopany has set records for giving for 11 years straight, while also donating time to help out with multiple Day of Caring projects. In Bradford County, employees helped paint a room at the Abuse and Rape Crisis Center and install smoke alarms with the American Red Cross.
“We are so grateful to P&G for their support of the United Way Campaign,” stated United Way of Bradford County Executive Director Kerri Strauss.
