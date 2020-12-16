Pennsylvania Business Central will once again be recognizing the individuals and organizations that have made a significant and positive impact in communities area with the signature Top 100 Editions.
These are the men, women and organizations who not only met the challenges of an unprecedented year but have gone above and beyond to better their businesses and communities.
The Pennsylvania Business Central is now seeking nominations for the 2021 Top 100 People and 2021 Top 100 Organizations editions. Every year, the editorial board reaches out to executives, chambers of commerce, community leaders and readers to send in nominations for selection – but one of the publication’s most important resources is people, the news source with its finger on the pulse of its community!
Nominations can be made anytime by visiting the PBC website www.pabusinesscentral.com and clicking “Top Lists Nominations” tab and choosing the appropriate category, or by calling PBC Editor David Harry at (814) 278- 1323 or emailing editor@pabusinesscentral.com. Nominees must live and work within the 23-county coverage area which includes Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Northumberland, Snyder, Somerset, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
The deadline for submitting nominations for Top 100 People is Dec. 28. The deadline for submitting nominations for Top 100 Organizations is Jan. 25, 2021.
The Pennsylvania Business Central will honor those selected by highlighting the Top 100 People in January and the Top 100 Organizations in February. This will reach over 40,000 readers throughout central Pennsylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.