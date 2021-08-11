The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry is hosting PA CareerLink Day Thursday as a way to connect residents looking for work with businesses that are hiring.
In Bradford County, CareerLink will hold an open house from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at its office at 312 Main St., in Towanda. Job seekers will be able to meet staff; learn about services, programs, and local employment opportunities; and register to start a job search.
“Right now, with our commonwealth on a comeback and our economy strengthening, many employers are looking to connect with Pennsylvanians who are seeking to join the workforce,” said Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “PA CareerLinks are home to a wealth of resources for jobseekers every day of the year. On Aug. 12, local PA CareerLinks® will showcase some of their best resources while giving people looking for work an opportunity to visit their local PA CareerLink® office, meet employers and workforce development experts, and learn more about the free support services available to them during their job hunt.”
Officials especially encourage those receiving unemployment assistance to attend, especially with pandemic assistance set to expire on Sept. 4.
Additional information is available at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
