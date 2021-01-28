Paradigm Labs has donated and distributed thousands of bottles of hand sanitizers across Pennsylvania through the United Way Network – Bradford County being the most recent recipient of 400 bottles for agency partners.
Paradigm Labs’ Hydrel Hand Sanitizer contains 65%-80% alcohol by volume. This product utilizes the FDA’s recommended formula for sanitizing hands and protecting against the spread of germs. While the World Health Organization recommends a 60% alcohol formula, the FDA has recommended 80% to ensure the destruction of viruses and other germs. The donated Hydrel Hand Sanitizer contains no fragrances, no dyes, and contains a moisturizing compound so that hands do not dry out.
Paradigm Labs has always prioritized health and safety, and, from the very beginning of their entry into the hand sanitizer business, they used only the highest-quality raw materials available, such as USP-grade, SDA (specially denatured alcohols) and purified grade (deodorized product that removes most impurities). Paradigm Labs helps protect consumers from any harmful products, and, through this donation, will reach many partners across Bradford County.
“United Way of Bradford County is grateful to Paradigm Labs for helping us make a positive, measurable impact on our community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Kerri Strauss, executive director of United Way of Bradford County. “Paradigm Labs donation has enabled us to mobilize a large-scale hand sanitizer distribution that would not have been possible without such a generous donation.”
United Way of Bradford County received over 400 bottles of hand sanitizer, which is being distributed to its partner agencies to help in every corner of our county.
Agency partners interested in bottles of donated hand sanitizer are asked to contact United Way at (570) 485-5485 or kerri.strauss@unitedwaybradfordcounty.org.
