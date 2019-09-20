Volunteers with Penelec were busy with paint brushes and rollers Thursday as they spruced up the gymnasium at the Bradford County YMCA as part of a United Way of Bradford County Day of Caring project. According to Jody Place, Penelec's external affairs manager for Bradford County, workers look forward to giving back through Day of Caring each year. "It's a great day of community service," she said.
