Penn State: Farmers markets generate $100 million

Spring has sprung and everyone is starting to get back into their gardens to grow their own food. And when a community is full of small agricultural producers farmer’s markets are bound to spring up.
And that’s definitely a beneficial occurrence, at least according to research from Penn State.
Working through the Penn State Extension, researchers collected data from 15% of the farmers markets in Pennsylvania and found they generated gross sales of $18 million. Analysts extrapolated this data and came to a conservative estimate that the more than 330 open-air community farmers markets generate at least $100 million in economic activity over the six-month market season.
“Open-air farmers markets, on-farm markets and public markets are essential businesses that provide more than fresh food,” said Brian Moyer, Penn State Extension education program associate in business and community vitality. “They create jobs, help drive the local economy, and allow farms and food artisans to retain a much higher portion of the food dollar.”
Purchasing from a local vendor instead of middle-men like grocery stores can help customers avoid paying for the long distance transport a product may have gone through.
Purchasing from local sources also helps to reduce the pollution cost of transporting grocery items long distances and has been shown in other studies as an effective way to combat climate change.
The research was conducted in part with a $10,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s PA Preferred program received in 2021.
Moyer indicated this is the first time a data collection of statewide scale has been attempted.
Market managers that participated in the project entered their customer counts, zip codes and locations and revenue from anchor producers including SNAP dollars.
Penn State Extension researchers will continue collecting data during the 2022 market season.
“Farmers markets are more than nice events in our communities,” Moyer said. “They are essential to our local food economy. Markets provide a common space for farms and food businesses to offer their products and incubate new businesses.”
For those interested in starting their own vegetables, it’s important to remember the Farmer’s Almanac estimates May 22 as the last frost day for Bradford County, so keep them inside until then.
For more information about the data collection project or the postseason survey, contact Moyer at bfm3@psu.edu or 484-269-0229.
