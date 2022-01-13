A Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruling will force the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas to consider whether a Pennsylvania law that permits unions to collect “fair share” fees violates the U.S. Constitution.
The case stems from two Pennsylvania teachers – retired Chester County teacher Jane Ladley and Lancaster County teacher Chris Meier – who sued the Pennsylvania State Education Association years ago over “fair share” fees, or fees the PSEA charged nonmembers.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the 2018 case Janus v. AFSCME Council 31 that the fees are unconstitutional, and a Lancaster County judge ruled the teachers’ case moot when the PSEA promised to stop collecting the fees from nonmembers.
The teachers filed an appeal to the ruling on the grounds that the case was not moot and they were a “prevailing party” entitled to attorney’s fees and costs associated with the lawsuit. The Commonwealth Court remanded the case Jan. 4 to the lower court to settle the issue of whether the teachers were prevailing parties, as well as the constitutionality of Pennsylvania’s fair share law.
“The (Lancaster County) court would have to examine the merits of teachers’ underlying constitutional claims and/or the impact that the likelihood of success of such a claim had on PSEA and its decision to voluntarily discontinue collecting fair share fees,” Judge Patricia McCullough wrote in the ruling.
Ladley and Meier, represented by the Fairness Center, a nonprofit law firm, argue Pennsylvania’s fair share law remains in place despite the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling and the PSEA and its affiliates have included fair share fee provisions in at least 20 collective bargaining agreements signed since that decision.
“The Supreme Court made clear in 2018 that public employee unions cannot force nonmembers to pay a union,” Fairness Center President Nathan McGrath said. “But Pennsylvania law still says unions can do just that. And almost four years after Janus, PSEA and its affiliates have continued to write illegal fair share fee provisions into teachers’ collective bargaining agreements. Our clients want to force PSEA to respect the Supreme Court’s ruling.”
Legislation is pending in the Pennsylvania House to address issues central to the case.
House Bill 2036, sponsored by Rep. Greg Rothman, R-Camp Hill, would ban collective bargaining agreements from establishing conditions on when a public employee can join or resign from a union, though it would not apply to unions representing corrections officers.
Some unions have denied requests from members to resign if they do not do so during a union-specified window each year.
The legislation, currently in the House Labor and Industry Committee, also would prohibit unions from crafting contracts that “contain a provision regarding maintenance of membership.”
House Bill 2042, sponsored by Rep. Kate Klunk, R-York, would require public sector employees to be notified of their rights regarding union membership and fees. The legislation would require notification of public employees who are not union members annually that they are not required to pay any money to the union unless they agree to do so, as well as their right to decide for themselves whether to join the union.
“Additionally, two state laws (requiring public employees to pay fair share fees if they do not join the union) that have been rendered unenforceable by the Supreme Court will be repealed,” according to a legislative memo for the bill.
HB 2042 also is pending in the House Labor and Industry Committee.
