Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak Saturday announced Pennsylvania’s self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, and others not eligible for regular unemployment compensation can begin filing claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits. PUA is included in the new federal expansion to unemployment benefits provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Pennsylvanians who meet PUA eligibility requirements can apply online. L&I anticipates a high volume of applications over the next few days which may temporarily slow the system. The department is continuing to add improvements to make it easier to use. L&I expects to begin making payments to approved claimants within two to four weeks after they submit their initial claim.
Who should file for PUA
Eligible individuals who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19, including:
- Self-employed;
- Independent contractors;
- Gig workers;
- People without sufficient work history to qualify for regular UC; and
- People who have exhausted regular UC or extended benefits.
PUA benefits
- Provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits;
- May not be more than the state’s maximum weekly benefit rate for regular UC of $572;
- May not be less than half of the state’s average weekly benefit amount of $195.
- Payments will be backdated to Jan. 27, 2020 or the first week you were unable to work due to COVID-19 (whichever of the two dates is later); and
- Benefits will end Dec. 31, 2020.
Information needed for proof of employment or self-employment
- Copies of recent paycheck stubs;
- Bank receipts showing deposits;
- 1099s;
- Billing notices provided to your customers;
- Recent advertisements for your business or services;
- Statements from recent customers;
- Current business licenses, ledgers, contracts, invoices; and/or
- Building leases.
Information needed to show previous income
- Tax returns;
- Paycheck stubs;
- Bank receipts;
- Ledgers;
- Contracts;
- Invoices; and/or
- Billing statements.
Additional $600 per week
Individuals collecting PUA benefits will also eligible for the extra $600 per week from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. The additional payments will be:
- Effective from the week ending April 4, 2020 through the week ending July 25, 2020;
- Backdated and paid in one lump sum; and
- Automatic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.