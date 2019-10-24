A proposed program sponsored by a pair of Pittsburgh-area lawmakers would allow electric customers to buy solar energy, rather than traditional “grid mix” power, and without the need to install solar panels on their dwellings.
The Pennsylvania Local Solar Program would empower electric utilities in the Keystone State to develop subscriber programs under which customers could elect to purchase solar energy from an off-site generator of the power.
Proponents of the bipartisan proposal said there is no mandate that customers participate in the program, and it does not require any taxpayer funding. It also eliminates what many see as the most significant barrier: the cost of installing solar panels.
“Pennsylvanians shouldn’t have to put a solar panel on their own roof in order to receive the benefits of utilizing a clean, renewable energy source,” state Rep. Lori Mizgorski, R-Allegheny, said during a news conference. “PA Local Solar gives every Pennsylvanian the opportunity to choose solar energy to meet their energy needs.”
Power companies cannot offer such a program under current law, Steve Malnight, president and CEO of Duquesne Light Co., said during a news conference. Power companies such as Duquesne could work to develop off-site solar generation facilities, from which interested customers would purchase their solar power.
“This is an important vehicle that will bring this formally into the Public Utility Commission for their oversight so that we make sure that all customers are protected as we implement a program like this,” Malnight said.
The legislation guarantees at least 5 percent of participants — and up to 15 percent — in the program are low-income. Sponsors also say the program will provide pricing stability as it offers customers a long-term rate and does not require any advanced subscription fee.
“The number of customers who would like to purchase solar energy is … on the rise,” state Sen. Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, said during a news conference. “However, those who live in apartment buildings, for example, or in locations that are not conducive to solar energy production, are currently not able to participate in any type of” solar energy program.
“The Pennsylvania Local Solar Program has the breadth of support … from a number of folks across the community,” Costa said. “And, I am certainly confident as we begin to roll this legislation out – both in the House and the Senate — that that support will continue to grow and support for local solar programming throughout the commonwealth will grow as well.”
Pennsylvania has enough solar power installed to power 55,625 homes and ranks 22nd nationally, according to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Currently, 0.25 percent of the state’s power comes from solar, SEIA numbers show.
“Solar energy is the cleanest and most abundant renewable energy source available,” Mizgorski said. “Throughout my district, many constituents have been choosing to put solar panels on their homes. But currently this clean renewable energy is not available to every electric customer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.