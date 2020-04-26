Pennsylvania small businesses navigate COVID-19 crisis

While the recent federal Paycheck Protection Program was a lifeline to some Pennsylvania small businesses, the fact the tap on the initial $350 billion allocation went dry left some enterprises still trying to stay afloat in a sea of unknowns.
Now, with a second round of funding having passed through Congress, those who missed out will be eagerly awaiting details on how to access the money.
COVID-19 has posed inherent challenges since its swift onset last month. Nonetheless, Gordon Denlinger, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said the rollout of the PPP was confusing for Pennsylvania small businesses.
“At the beginning, it was very haphazard, very chaotic,” Denlinger said in an interview with The Center Square. “It was pushed out with very little framework.”
Since the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the initial allocation of funds within the PPP, Denlinger said all eyes are on future announcements as small businesses in a range of industries across the state navigate the unknowns ahead.
“Quite a number had received the funding (in the initial round), which was great to hear,” he said.
In the earliest days of the pandemic in mid-March, Gov. Tom Wolf had ordered most construction work to cease – a ruling Denlinger said was cause for unrest for some Pennsylvania small businesses within the industry.
“There’s definitely a lot of frustration there,” Denlinger said. “The work is done outdoors, and there’s just a few people on a job site. We think the governor could’ve had some latitude in that area.”
This week, Wolf announced limited building construction can resume May 1 as his administration begins easing some of the restrictions that had been in place to address the pandemic.
Of all the small businesses impacted across Pennsylvania, Denlinger said the local shopkeepers lining the main streets of some of the state’s smallest communities are feeling some of the deepest pain.
“These mom-and-pops are really hurting at this point,” Denlinger said. “We’re doing all that we can to give them guidance.”
Despite the widespread struggles, one recent study suggests Pennsylvania, in general, has been faring well in weathering the storms of the coronavirus.
Researchers at personal finance website WalletHub ranked Pennsylvania No. 49 on its list of states with the most affected small businesses.
The state was noted for having a high degree of access to resources and workforce support for small businesses and turned out a more middling No. 34 in a specific metric that compared small businesses’ financial conditions from one state to the next.
Michael Ciuchta, an associate professor in the Manning School of Business at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, provided expert analysis in WalletHub’s study.
In a statement, Ciuchta said small businesses experiencing the greatest challenges across the U.S. generally have been within the hospitality, retail and service industries.
“As painful as it’s been to people in those sectors, it will be a lot worse, economy-wide, if there are ripple effects into other sectors, such as manufacturing, finance and real estate,” Ciuchta said. “Policies to address the economic impact will need to be sector- and region-specific.”
While the road ahead will prove challenging, post-pandemic, Denlinger said he is optimistic about the futures of Pennsylvania’s entrepreneurs and proprietors.
“By nature, small business owners are very dedicated and hardworking,” he said.
“They’re used to challenges, and they’re used to fighting to get their doors open in the first place.”
He added, “I believe we’ll see a return to prosperity. In the interim, it’s a matter of survival and hanging on.”
