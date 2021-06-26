Pivot Physical Therapy in Troy will hold complimentary educational workshops for patients who are either scheduled or thinking about undergoing a total joint replacement to help them navigate through the process.
“Allowing patients to understand the entire joint replacement process will improve outcomes and compliance,” said Pivot CEO Chris Throckmorton. “There are many questions prior to these types of surgeries. At Pivot, we want to be the place where patients go to receive all the information.”
“We want to be an advocate for patients by providing value and expertise to the communities we serve,” added Marcus Redline, clinic director of Pivot Physical Therapy’s Troy location.
The Joint Replacement camps will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. starting Aug. 18 and continuing every third Wednesday of the month at 7731 Route 6 in Troy. Redline will present information about the surgical process, timeframe for recovery, therapy options, and what to expect, while also allowing time for questions.
Although walk-ins are welcome, Pivot prefer that attendees register beforehand. To register or for more information, call (570) 297-2774 or email TroyPA@PivotHS.com.
