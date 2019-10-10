Plenty of auction items lined up for Tastes of the Valley

WAVERLY — As the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce gets ready to kick off the 11th Annual Fall Auction and Tastes of the Valley at the LOOM next week, it is doing so with a large list of auction items.
The top items going up for bid include an $800 advertising package from Wiggle 100, a six month Best Western Fitness Express membership, a cooler containing $100 gift certificates for golfing at Tomasso’s and DJ’s donated by Perry and Carroll, a cherry slab bench with hairpin legs from Rick Biery, a Tuscany print framed and matted from Spencer’s Art and Framing, a Southern Tier Fabricators-made fire ring pit donated by Perry and Carroll, and a pool pizza party from Comfort Inn and Suites, Coaches Pizza and Subs, and Jolly Farmer, according to the GVCC. Other items include tickets for Mannheim Steamroller at the Clemens Center, overnight stays at the Hampton Inn and Candlewood Suites, $200 Valley Gift Certificates from the chamber, pavilion rentals at Round Top Park, quilts and table runners from the Friendship Star Quilt Shop, a Vera Bradley Grand Traveler Bag from Blue Bag Boutique, a granite cutting board from Granite Works, a $75 gift card from the Valley Bowling Center, movie tickets for the Sayre Theatre, passes for mini golfing at Chuckster’s, along with various other gift baskets and gift certificates.
A portion of proceeds will benefit the Friends of Valley Playland to support plans to rebuild and modernize the park in Athens Borough.
The group built the park more than 20 years ago through the support of fundraising efforts, according to group President Lori Unger, and has welcomed thousands of families from across the region. The work will bring the park into ADA compliance, improve visibility and safety, and utilize structural plastic expected to last more than 75 years.
Through past efforts, the GVCC’s Fall Auction and Tastes of the Valley has raised more than $22,000 for a variety of local causes including animal shelters, parks, organizations helping the needy and preserving local history, and EMS response.
GVCC President Sue Williams said has been the support from local businesses that has made these donations possible.
“The Fall Auction and Tastes of the Valley are important to the Chamber and we’re excited that we are able to give back to worthy organizations that help make us a better place to live,” added GVCC Executive Director Eleanor Hill. “We feel all the groups and organizations we have donated to in the past are vital to the growth of our area and we are happy to be able to contribute to them.”
This year’s event will take place on Oct. 17, with the Tastes of the Valley beginning at 5:30 p.m. with food from nearly 15 vendors before the auction begins at 7 p.m. with auctioneer Donnie Ingham.
Limited tickets are available at $12 each through members of the GVCC Board of Directors or by calling the chamber at (607) 249-6192.
