Four kittens from the Bradford County Humane Society, Scamper, Rory, Wren and Breeze, all of whom are eight weeks old, up to date with vaccinations, and adoptable in the coming week, were a little scared and a little thrilled and purring to attend Porch to Paws on May 1, 2021. Porch to Paws is an event put on by the agents of Realty One Group Supreme who are opening a new office on South Elmer Street (near the Brie Marie Inn) in Sayre within the next month. Porch to Paws gathered items for Stray Haven, Bradford County Humane Society and Animal Care Sanctuary by placing bags marked “Porch to Paws” on local porches. The bags had information about the local shelters and a combined wish list for the three shelters. Many people responded and sent really adorable pet toys, animal food and treats, cleaning supplies, and just about everything a shelter needs. The items were divided between the shelters. Emily Rowe of Realty One Group Supreme provided some cookies shaped like dog treats.
