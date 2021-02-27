Bradford County businesses that lost revenue due to COVID-19 will be able to apply for $5,000 state hospitality grant awards starting Monday.
Through a partnership with Bradford County, the Progress Authority will be accepting and reviewing applications as applications are processed on a rolling basis from next week through June 15.
The Hospitality Industry Recovery Program is created through Senate Bill 109, which was signed into law by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf earlier this month. The $145 million statewide grant program is targeted for businesses such as overnight lodging, including campgrounds and RV parks, as well as restaurants, cafeterias, and bars.
Bradford County will have $683,240 to distribute, which it will do in $5,000 increments, according to information on the Progress Authority’s website.
“Priority is going to be given to those who have not received any funding as of yet and, secondarily, by emergent need,” Bradford County Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams said. “The last thing we want is for a business to close because they aren’t receiving the help that they need.”
The money for the hospitality grants was transferred to counties on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity.
“Small businesses across Pennsylvania have been devastated by the pandemic and by the arbitrary and inconsistent shutdowns ordered by Gov. Tom Wolf and his Department of Health,” Garrity said. “This funding is vital to give small businesses in the hospitality industry – including restaurants, bars and hotels – the help they need in these challenging times.”
To be considered, businesses must have started operations no later than Feb. 15, 2020, as outlined on the Progress Authority’s website, with no plans to close within a year of when they apply. Businesses must also show a 25% loss in gross receipts per a given quarter of 2020 compared to the same time frame from 2019.
Williams anticipates that all the money will be given out by the June 15 deadline.
The application can be found on the Progress Authority’s website, cbprogress.org.
For more information, email cbpa@epix.net, which is preferred, or call (570) 265-0937.
