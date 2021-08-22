Jeffrey R. Bollinger to Craig R. Keffer and Richard E. Keffer for property in Armenia Twp. for $25,000.
Richard L. Prezelski and Allison Prezelski to JLM Real Estate Investments LLC for property in Athens Twp. for $300,000.
Glenn L. Dunbar, Marianne F. Dunbar, Kevin L. Dunbar, Karen L. Roche and Lauren A. Dunbar to Jed R. Burkholder and Brenda J. Burkholder for property in Springfield Twp. for $280,000.
Nancy L. Preston to Nancy L. Preston for 3 properties in Herrick Twp. for $1.
Gary L. Comstock and Diane E. Comstock to Jason Comstock for property in South Creek Twp. for $1.
Robert E. Blaney and Casandra K. Blaney to Kyle Muth and Stephanie Malchak for property in Leroy Twp. for $215,000.
JDS Holdings to Jeremy R. Zenewicz and Samantha L. Zenewicz for 2 properties in Monroe Borough for $229,000.
Evan S. Williams Jr. Administrator, Roger A. Madigan Estate to Richard G. McNeal Jr. and Karen Sherman for $62,250.
Sara M. Dieffenbach Estate, Lois E. Millard Pardoe Executrix to Carson R. Spencer for property in New Albany Borough for $63,600.
Jeffrey P. Towner to Wesley Clark and Kali Clark for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $140,000.
David M. Oley and Sue E. Oley to NE Wood Products LTD for property in Rome Twp. for $1,000,000.
Shannon Flanigan and Cheryl Graham to First Citizens Community Bank for property in Sayre Borough 5th Ward for $1.
Martin Donald Lane Co-Trustee, Audrey Marie Lane Hamlin Co-Trustee, Lane Family Trust, June S. Lane to Richard Winslow and Judy Winslow for property in Ulster Twp. for $169,500.
Gudrun Savetsky Trustee, Eric Savetsky Trustee, Elke Goldstein Trustee, Lawrence Savetsky Revocable Trust to Joseph D. Walker and Amy M. Walker for property in Wysox Twp. for $160,000.
Benjamin C. Fiske, Kevin C. Fiske (FKA), Clark Fiske (FKA) to Judy M. Brotzman for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $1.
William D. Brasington and Sally Jo Shirk to Linda McIihinney for property in Troy Borough for $110,000.
Linda L. Janowsky to Lyle Molyneaux and Sherry Molyneaux for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $35,000.
James Louis McNett to James Louis McNett and Christopher J. McNett for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Mary I. Beers and Thomas F. Beers to Thomas F. Beers for property in Leroy Twp. for $1.
Mary I. Beers to Thomas F. Beers for property in Leroy Twp. for $1.
Maida L. Sengupta Trustee, Virginia L. Brodniak Living Trust to Maida L. Sengupta, Jeffrey David Brodniak, Brian Alling Brodniak and Neil Valentine Brodniak for property in Rome Twp. for $1.
Brian K. Bryington and Michelle L. Bryington to Cody M. Vroman for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $210,000.
Brian C. Kingsley and Jackie N. Kingsley to Daniel Killian and Emma Kingsley for property in Ulster Twp. for $40,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trustee, RMF Buyout Acquisition Trust 2020 1 to Gorsline Properties 3 for property in Sayre Borough 1st Ward for $76,200.
Roe Family Irrevocable Trust, Joanna R. Hollis Trustee to Wesley A. Garinger Jr. for property in New Albany Borough for $6,000.
Lisa R. Learn, Bradford County Sheriff to Robert D. Shannon and Valerie Shannon for property in Sayre Borough 1st Ward for $125,970.
Michael J. Mooney to Elizabeth Mooney for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Chris B. Kinner and Elaine M. Kinner to Shon M. Sluyter for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $1.
Leo E. Hutchinson and Terry Moore to Leo E. Hutchinson and Terry Moore for 3 properties in Warren Twp. and property in Windham Twp. for $1.
Ralph W. Knapp and Priscilla E. Knapp to Wade E. Knapp and Eva R. McCoy for property in Troy Borough for $1.
George N. Macbride to Jason Andrew Macbride for property in Smithfield Twp. for $1.
Gail L. Parrish to Derek R. Parrish for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $1.
Richard J. Seaberg and Mary C. Seaberg to Richard J. Seaberg Jr. for property in Rome Twp. for $1.
Douglas B. Miller to Douglas D. Thetga and Cindy A. Thetga for property in Windham Twp. for $1.
Steven K. Evans and Linda J. Evans to Vernon G. Salsman and Tracy A. Salsman for property in Stevens Twp. for $325,000.
Katherine A. Smith, Katherine Larrabee (FKA) to William F. Smith and Katherine A. Smith for 2 properties in Albany Twp. for $1.
James Fitzgerald and Leona Fitzgerald to Lawrence G. Gerrity Sr. and Joan M. Gerrity for 2 properties in Wilmot Twp. for $175,000.
Robert A. Traub and Joan B. Traub to Community Minerals for 2 properties in Wilmot Twp. for $0.
Joseph J. Tokash, Jeanne Estes Tokash to Yu Chin Christine Chen for property in Athens Twp. for $369,000.
Gary W. Horning and Elizabeth B. Horning to John C. DeMille and Catherine D. Holroyd for 2 properties in Armenia Twp. for $1.
Connie Keir Executrix, Esther J. Mills Estate to Sarah M. Kellar and Dalton C. Chilson for property in Sheshequin for $177,000.
Debra Spaulding Executrice, Rebecca Borek Executrice, Nancy B. Wolf Estate to Scott Spaulding and Debra Spaulding for property in Athens Twp. for $500,000.
Donald W. Fuller Jr. and Jane E. Fuller to Roger A. Rivest and Valerie A. Rivest for property in Warren Twp. for $240,000.
David Huffman, Nellierae Clark Huffman to Thomas J. Shultz and Mandy M. Foust for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $63,000.
Cynthia P. Hein and Phillip M. Hein to Phillip M. Hein for property in Wells Twp. for $1.
Julie Schmeckenbecher Executrix, Katherine A. Chilson Estate, Julie Schmeckenbecher to Julie Schmeckenbecher for 2 properties in Asylum Twp. for $1.
Jennifer L Parks Executrix, Michael D. Parks Estate to Jennifer L. Parks for property in Smithfield Twp. for $1.
James Fitzgerald and Leona Fitzgerald to James L. Stoddard and Marsha J. Stoddard for property in Wilmot Twp. for $46,741.
Jan B. Millard and Brad R. O’Connor to Nathanael Brown and Emily Brown for property in Monroe Borough for $155,000.
Debra E. Strait to Brian L. Strait and Melissa A. Strait for 2 properties in Ridgebury Twp. for $1.
Robert Denne to Robert Denne for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $0.
John C. Chilson to EOG Resources Inc. for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $10.
Richard P. Walter and Suellyn Walter to Richard P. Walter, Suellyn Walter, Lynn Eric Walter and Richard L. Walter for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Eugene P. Rockwell and Judy K. Rockwell to John P. Devaney and Katherine Devaney for property in Wysox Twp. for $130,000.
Thomas S. Powell and Lavonne L. Powell to Michelle Argust and Robert Argust Jr. for property in Wilmot Twp. for $40,500.
Stephen M. Sysock and Katrina Sysock to John Wood for property in New Albany Borough for $25,000.
Coyote Mountain Resources to Mark Kinsman and Sally Kinsman for property in Monroe Borough for $22,000.
Dominick DeFresco and Modesta DeFresco to Dominick Defresco Trustee, Modesta DeFresco Trustee, DeFresco Living Trust for 4 properties in Warren Twp. for $1.
Robert C. Stroud and Marty J. Stroud to Kimberly Elhansali for property in Monroe Borough for $18,000.
John E. Morowsky to Robert F. Pease and Nancy J. Pease for property in Standing Stone Twp. for $389,900.
Gary L. Erb to Heidi A. Kerkeslager and Ethan W. Weidle for property in Albany Twp. for $155,000.
Angelo T. Yanuzzi Estate, Nancy Cleff Executor, Quad Boro Homes Inc. to Matthew Vaupotic for property in South Waverly Borough for $225,000.
