The following property transactions have been recorded in Bradford County:
Stephen Schmeckenbecher and Angela Schmeckenbecher, Wesley J. Kocsis (POA) to Holly M. White for property in Towanda Twp. for $400,000.
William W. Burnham and Dorette L. Burnham to Jodi L. Phelan for property in Windham Twp. for $1.
Barbara Myers, Barbara Stover (NBM) to Greggory D. Shotwell Jr. and Michelle Shotwell for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $1.
Sandra E. Schoonover to Randy P. Schoonover for 2 properties in Standing Stone Twp. for $1.
Barbara L. Base Administratrix, Michael J. Base Estate to Barbara L. Base for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $1.
Stephen Schmeckenbecher, Angela Schmeckenbecher, Wesley J. Kocsis (POA) to John F. Woodruff Jr. for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $140,000.
Phillip R. Hussmann and Stacey R. Hussmann to Jonathan Bickley and Lindsay Debach Bickley for property in Springfield Twp. for $130,000.
Steven L. Bailey to Troy N. McWhorter for property in Wells Twp. for $1.
Dina Bulik Administratrix, Anatoliy Bulik Estate to Dina Bulik for property in Smithfield Twp. for $1.
Edward J. Slocum to Nicholas J. Cacciutti for 2 properties in Towanda Twp. for $180,000.
Eugene P. Higgins Jr. Executor, Elizabeth M. Higgins Estate to Eugene P. Higgins Jr. for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Thaddeus P. Orlowsky to Thaddeus P. Orlowsky and Joann P. Orlowsky for property in Litchfield Twp. for $1.
Deonna L. Losey, Deonna L. Place (FKA), Scott B. Losey and Doris S. Elliott to Rylee Cole & Associates for property in North Towanda Twp. for $83,000.
Matthew R. Wheeler and Tara L. Wheeler to Matthew R. Wheeler and Tara L. Wheeler for property in Asylum Twp. for $0.
L & G I, L&GI (AKA) to Michael J. Brown and Nicholas Ackley for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $5,000.
Rebecca Cassellbury to Scott Daniel Hutchings for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Edward Watkins to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property inTroy Twp. for $1.
Peggy Jo Coleman and James D. Coleman to Mary Ellen Forrest and Timothy J. Johnson Jr. for property in Towanda Twp. for $30,000.
Pauline Horton to Pauline Horton for property in Canton Twp. for $1.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Roy Blanchard for property in Towanda Twp. for $65,000.
Jennifer D. Wilkey and Russell D. Wilkey to Whipple G. Roberts for property in Franklin Twp. for $202,500.
Kathy H. Murphy, Kathy H. Valoroso (NBM), Stephen Valoroso to Raymond G. Schaffer and Bernice A. Melsky for property in Rome Twp. for $145,000.
James W. Carl and Robert A. Carl to Ashley White Combs and Scott Combs for property in Sayre Borough 1st Ward for $60,000.
Shawn D. Fleming and Sara A. Fleming to Shawn D. Fleming for property in Granville Twp. for $1.
Arthur J. Haney III and Nancy M. Haney to Todd Richards and Abby Richards for property n Monroe Twp. for $220,000.
Henry C. Dunn, Henry E. Dunn II, Dunn & Dunn (TDBA), Henry C. Dunn Partner, Henry E. Dunn II Partner to Dunnco LLC for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $96,000.
Eric Reynolds to Peter Lambert for property in Wilmot Twp. for $12,500.
Dale S. Armitage and Laura A. Armitage to Peter Lambert for property in Stevens Twp. for $38,100.
Wayne D. Scudder to Lucas Wayne Scudder and Destini Scudder for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Alexander R. Ward and Christy L. Ward to Alexander R. Ward and Christy L. Ward for property in Ulster Twp. for $1.
Patrick Hughes Executor, Vincent A. Hughes Estate to Dean Shoemaker for property in Terry Twp. for $50,000.
Wayne Salsman, Elton Salsman, Brian Salsman, Crystal Salsman and Norman Salsman to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Clear Spring Dairy to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in West Burlington Twp. for $1.
Roy L. Dail and Wendy L. Wilson Agent to Wendy L. Wilson for property in Wysox Twp. for $1.
Jason W. Crotsley and Danielle A. Crotsley to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
Rebecca A. Craig to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
Troy Holy Trinity UMC Inc, First United Methodist Church of Troy Inc (FKA), to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
Robert Garrison and Ruth Garrison to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Columbia Twp. for $1.
James C. Sheets to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in North Towanda Twp. for $1.
Leon Allis to Bradley Allis and Rita Allis for property in Warren Twp. for $1.
Louis A. Harlan Estate, Elizabeth B. Harlan Executor to Elizabeth B. Harlan for 2 properties in
Stevens Twp. and 4 properties in Pike Twp. for $1.
Leslie Eiklor and Jenney Eiklor to Daniel Edward Eiklor for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Barbara A. Morgan to Emily Alexandra Morgan for property in Smithfield Twp. for $1.
Barbara A. Morgan to Sean Jeffrey Morgan for property in Smithfield Twp. for $1.
Barbara A. Morgan to Elizabeth Grace Morgan for property in Smithfield Twp. for $1.
Robert J. Guild Trustee, Robert J. Bustin Irrevocable Family Trust to Thomas J. Oreilly for 2 properties in Sheshequin Twp. for $250,000.
Kevin E. Seifert to Kevin E. Seifert for property in Leroy Twp. for $1.
Ellery C. Bourne Executor, Gerald L. Bourne Estate to Ronald R. Hubbard and Valnette L. Hubbard for 2 properties in West Burlington Twp. for $185,000.
Connie R. Morse to Connie R. Morse, Carmeta R. Calaman and Marcia Anne Calaman for property in Monroe Borough for $1.
Kenneth D. Rider to Ronald J. Counterman for property in Franklin Twp. for $125,000.
Victoria Anne Leiby to Millard Elton Leiby and Chloe Barrett for property in Troy Twp. for $178,000.
Lisa M. Rockwell and Wendy Lee Rockwell to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in West Burlington Twp. for $1.
