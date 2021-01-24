The following property transactions have been recorded in Bradford County:
John Howell to Community Minerals for property in New Albany Twp. for $2,500.
Clyde E. Burk Estate, Debra A. Bellows Executrix, Debra A. Gardner Executrix (AKA) to Joshua Michael Madole for property in Troy Twp. for $163,900.
Janeen B. Sheehe to Robert T. Bastion and Ruth E. Bastion for property in Troy Twp. for $200,000.
Ryan M. Allen, Teresa K. Herman, Teresa K. Allen (NBM) to Alex G. Schrader and Corbyn Schrader for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $125,000.
Nicole L. Bates to Nicole L. Bates and Austill Madill for property in Stevens Twp. for $1.
Teresa M. Place to Teresa M. Place and Martina M. Pierce for property in Towanda Twp. for $1.
Mark Ford and Karen S. Ford to Baggerly Family Trust, Dale M. Baggerly Trustee for property in South Waverly Borough for $45,000.
Jesse Chesla and Taylore N. Chesla to Ronald Kirk Condie for property in Wysox twp. for $1.
George E. Miller and Larry G. Miller to Larry G. Miller and Dorothy M. Miller for property in Smithfield Twp. for $1.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Farbros for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $25,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Farbros for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $30,000.
Jeffrey Raymond Bauman Co-Trustee, Lisa Ann Bauman Co-Trustee, Lisa Bauman Downs (NBM) Co-Trustee, Jenifer Lynn Bauman Successor Co-Trustee, Elizabeth Ann Bauman Revocable Trust to Jeffrey Raymond Bauman, Lisa Bauman Downs and Jenifer Lynn Bauman for property in Rome Twp. for $1.
Scott Chase and Karen Chase to Mackenzie Roof and Christopher Roof for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $131,000.
Bradley Jennings to Community Minerals for 2 properties in West Burlington Twp. for $0.
Betty Cazassa to Community Minerals for 2 properties in Asylum Twp. for $0.
Carol Ann Birtwistle to Community Minerals for properties in Wyalusing Twp. and Orwell Twp. for $0.
MAC OGM Investments to Community Minerals for property in North Towanda Twp. for $0.
Robert A. Traub and Joan B. Traub to Community Minerals for 2 properties in Wilmot Twp. for $0.
Pennsylvania Universalist Convention Trustees to Donald J. Valis for 3 properties in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $10,000.
First Citizens Community Bank to Nathanial T. Dunnican for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $39,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Darren Roy for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $32,000.
Alicia R. McGroarty, Cody L. Johnson, Bradford County Sheriff to Freedom Mortgage Corp. for property in Albany Twp. for $1,494.76.
Scott May, Jennifer May, Bradford County Sheriff to Sarah R. Robbins for property in Columbia Twp. for $902.20.
Jason A. Groats and Laramie Groats to Sariah M. Griffen for property in Warren Twp. for $1.
Roberta A. Seeley to Andrew Seeley for property in Warren twp. for $149,000.
Marie A. Leljedal to Marie A. Leljedal Trustee, Marie A. Leljedal Revocable Trust for property in Overton Twp. for $1.
Sharon L. Brutzman to Mason Monahan and Laura Monahan for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $169,000.
Tina M. Route to Damon L. Glisson for property in Leroy Twp. for $79,000.
Trisha R. Brown and Rebecca A. Ragan to Louis Martin and Patricia Martin for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $15,000.
Donna M. Overdorff, Donna M. Stout (NBM) to Alec A. Alaniz for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $139,172.25.
Karen E. Baker, Bradford County Sheriff to Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown for property in North Towanda Twp. for $65,601.
Leslie Bresee Trustee, Ruth Bresee Trustee, Bresee Trust to Evan B. Bresee for 2 properties in Sheshequin Twp. for $29,000.
