The following property transactions have been recorded in Bradford County:
Jason S. Bellows and Wendy C. Bellows to Gary Wayne Yokel Jr. and Erica Cecilia Useche for property in Leroy Twp. for $260,000.
Jared L. Lines and Megan C. McGee, Megan C. Lines (NBM) to Jared L. Lines and Megan C. Lines for property in Towanda Twp. for $1.
David W. Webber and Felicia Sarner to Lawrence Barrage and Robert Barrage for property in Overton Twp. for $60,000.
Gorsline Properties to Christopher Gorsline and Kimarie Gorsline for property in Athens Twp. $300,000.
Max P. Gannon II and Maureen Beirne to Gannon Associates Inc. for 3 properties in Athens Borough 1st Ward for $296,000.
Leroy Hawley, Robert A. Hawley, Gaylord L. Estele Hawley, Gerald C. Hawley Administrator, Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau to Ambrose Brennan and Theresa Brennan for property in North Towanda Twp. for $10,975.
Diane Joyce Walter, James A. Walter, James A. Walter (POA) and Judith Walter to Richard P. Walter and Suellyn Walter for property in Athens Twp. for $55,000.
James Hartnett Administrator, William Payne administrator, Edward Payne Estate, Edward J. Payne Estate (AKA) to Grant L. Cole and Tango S. Cole for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $10,000.
Steven L. Butler and Betsy Butler to Jeffrey G. Schantzenbach for property in Wilmot Twp. for $45,000.
Diane K. Stackhouse Executrix, Lester M. Poust Estate, Lester Monroe Poust Estate (AKA) to Diane K. Stackhouse for property in Overton Twp. for $1.
Henry R. Chamberlain, Lucille B. Chamberlain to Rachel Leigh Heitzenrater for property in Leroy Twp. for $135,000.
Shannon R. Oswald and Katrina L. Oswald to Shannon R.Oswald for property in West Burlington Twp. for $1.
Joy Ellen Debach Executor, Melissa Ann Debach Executor, Beverly Dawn Debach Estate, Dawn W. Debach Estate (AKA) to Joy Ellen Debach and Melissa Ann Debach for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
Mary Chepetz to Christine Davis and John J. Davis for property in Smithfield Twp. for $1.
David Vanderpool Sr. and Bona J. Vanderpool to Shaniece Foggie for property in Windham Twp. for $137,800.
PS Bank, Peoples State Bank of Wyalusing (FKA) to 507 2nd St LLC for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $87,900.
Keith E. Long and Kim Y. Long to Angela J. Benjamin for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $145,000.
Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, Jeannette I. Spencer to Artio Property Management for property in Alba Borough for $2,765.87.
Patrick Ryan Sr., Barbara McGeehan, Barbara McGeehan Ryan (NBM) to Thomas C. Farrell and Nancy Farrell for property in Overton Twp. for $202,900.
Kathleen Brothers, Kathy Brothers (AKA) to Jeremy L. Cole and Jessica Cole for 2 properties in Orwell twp. for $153,700.
Mitchell A. Bacorn and Larissa L. Bacorn to Larissa L. Bacorn for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Anthony J. McLinko and Charese R. McLinko to Evan R. Barnes and Alyssa R. Barnes for property in Ulster Twp. for $325,000.
Robert H. Stoudt to Paul R. Sites Sr. and Sue A. Sites for property in Monroe Twp. for $1.
Daniel C. Yerkes III and Brittney S. Yerkes to Daniel C. Yerkes II and Brittany S. Yerkes for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $1.
Pennmarc Resources to Pennmarc Resources IV, LPR Energy for property in Armenia Twp. for $1.
Pennmarc Resources LP to Pennmarc Resources IV for property in Columbia Twp. for $1.
Herbert D. Steele and Sally A. Steele (POA) to David J. Brown and Jonathan R. Brown for property in Wilmot Twp. for $340,000.
Beverlee Barrett to Laverne W. Barrett for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
Mark Calhoun to Roman Rosh, Carol Rosh, Bud Rosh and Tammie Rosh for property in Athens Twp. for $3,500.
Shop Vac Corp. to Great Star Tools USA Inc. for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $1,300,000.
Ileen Z. Burgess, Eleen Z. Dannelley (NBM) to Julie Meeks for property in Burlington Twp. for $150,000.
William H. Fitzgerald III Administrator, William H. Fitzgerald Jr. Estate to Joyce E. Fitzgerald for property in Pike Twp. for $1.
Laverne T. Spencer and Barbara J. Spencer to Colby J. Route and Ashley M. Route for 2 properties in Canton Twp. for $1.
James L. Inman Jr. and Shirley Ann Inman to Robin L. Folts Trustee, Inman Family Irrevocable Trust for property in Warren Twp. for $1.
James L. Inman Jr. and Shirley A. Inman to Robin L. Folts Trustee, Inman Family Irrevocable Trust for 2 properties in Warren Twp. for $1.
William G. Smith to Thomas Flower for 2 properties in Wyalusing Twp. for $35,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to 407 409 Main St. for 2 properties in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $69,000.
Chad Sparbanie and Melanie Sparbanie to Anita Marion for property in Pike Twp. for $110,000.
James M. Denkenberger and Joan A. Denkenberger to Scott M. Denkenberger for property in Granville Twp. for $1.
Kenneth E. Johnson Estate, Bonnie M. Monahan Executrix to Timothy P. Young and Cindy S. Sites for 2 properties in Monroe Twp. for $40,000.
Patricia L. Pruyne to Stephen Rust for property in Orwell Twp. for $230,000.
David L. Gares Jr. to Jesse R. Humphreys to Nicole C. Humphreys for property in Wysox Twp. for $44,000.
Scott Saxon to BobbiJo Smiley for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $69,430.
Sheryl Kurtanick Trustee, James H. Leeser Revocable Living Trust to Stephen Pickett, Tina Pickett, Mitchell Pickett and Cody Pickett for property in Wilmot Twp. for $60,000.
Carolyn Adams (POA) and Richard B. Adams Estate to John Wood for property in Albany Twp. for $30,000.
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to Kyle Rudloff for property in Ulster Twp. for $1.
Christine Beers Merrill, Christine Merrilll Beers (AKA), Logan C. Merrill, Logann Beers (FKA) to Christine Beers Merrill, Christine Merrilll Beers (AKA), Logan Christopher Merrill for property in Litchfield Twp. for $1.
Cheryl Ann Adams Executrix, Gary Sherwood Adams Estate, Sherwood G. Adams (AKA), Cheryl Ann Adams to Cheryl Ann Adams for property in Terry Twp. for $1.
Mark R. Marcoccia to Marissa Watkins for property in Towanda Twp. for $85,000.
Brett Novotny to EOG Resources for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $145,000.
