Carol V. Gerrity to Rabbit Valley Camp for property in Asylum Twp. for $29,900.
William D. Mendler and Arlene M. Mendler to Eugene Donajkowski Jr. for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $69,900.
Carol A. Carey to Guy Liquori and Lynn Liquori for property in Athens Twp. for $200,000.
Dewitt M. Abrams and Barbara J. Abrams to Tammy M. Stets, Keith A. Abrams, Ginger A. Abrams and Kerry A. Abrams for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Frederick E. Howdyshell, Sherri L. Howdyshell, William T. Bleistein, Leslie A. Lehman, Leslie A. Bleistein (NBM) to David H. McKinney and Sharon R. McKinney for 2 properties in Albany Twp. for $200,000.
David J. Landis to David J. Landis and Jennifer Landis for property in Albany Twp. for $1.
Aloysius V. Curtin Jr. and Betty S. Curtin to Joseph J. Marinelli Jr. and Brenda L. Marinelli for property in Terry Twp. for $60,000.
Liston D. Pepper and Stella E. Weed to Donald B. Birk and Donna L. Fairchild for property in Athens Borough 1st Ward for $144,900.
Brijesh Prasad, Brijeshwari Prasad (AKA) and Carol Ann Prasad to Sarah J. Lionetti for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $1.
Sarah J. Lionetti, Sarah J. Lionetti Trustee, Lionetti Family Trust to Spruce Valley Farm for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $1.
Andrew L. Bishop and Jackie L. Bishop to JDS Group Holdings for property in Litchfield Twp. for $1.
Andrew Bishop and Jackie Bishop to JDS Group Holdings for property in Litchfield Twp. for $1.
Jesse H. Holdren Sr. and Mariah J. Holdren to Dallas Rae Hall and Nicholas Patrick Ingrassia for property in Ulster Twp. for $128,750.
Barbara Tessier and Brant Tessier to Barbara Tessier and Brant Tessier for property in Terry Twp. for $1.
Joanne E. Ames, Joanne G. Ames, Stuart V. Ames Jr. (POA) to Jake Dailey and Ann Marie Dailey for property in Wells Twp. for $138,298.
William P. Leffler III to William P. Leffler III and Ashley L. Leffler for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
BCS Property Solutions to Chesterfield Estates MHC for 3 properties in Canton Twp. for $580,000.
Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Joseph F. Trygar and Goldie M. Pawlowski to Joseph Lombardo for property in Pike Twp. for $16,975.
James Hartnett Administrator, William Payne Administrator, Edward Payne Estate, Edward J. Payne Estate (AKA) to Tammy Stettler for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $160,000.
Lane A. Miller and Brenda Miller to Candi Snyder for property in Wyalusing Borough for $147,500.
Allen Strawn, Allen R. Strawn (AKA), Elizabeth J. Podest Strawn Estate, Elizabeth J. Strawn Podest Estate (AKA) to Oswald Alejo for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $58,000.
Sharon Tabor Rutter, Sharon Rutter Tabor (AKA) and Dave Rutter to Jack Zimmer for property in Warren Twp. for $265,000.
William G. Hafner and Leslie L. Hafner to William G. Hafner and Leslie L. Hafner for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Michelle A. Horton to Matthew C. Denson and Amanda M. Denson for property in South Creek Twp. for $240,000.
Andrew D. Boardman and Maryann Boardman to Joe. W. Vrabel and Darcy L. Vrabel for property in Warren Twp. for $169,500.
Bud George Rosh and Tammie L. Rosh to James Ervin and Laura L. Ervin for property in Athens Twp. for $10,000.
Bud George Rosh and Tammie L. Rosh to James Ervin and Laura L. Ervin for property in Athens Twp. for $15,000.
Victory Green to RMR Plaza for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $80,000.
Mark W. Ford and Karen S. Ford to David Mark Baggerly for property in Athens Twp. for $25,000.
Lynn A. Bassett and Cheri Bassett to Jessica N. McDermott for property in Standing Stone Twp. for $85,000.
Janice M. Corbett, Debra C. Jones (POA) and Kim R. Corbett (POA) to Michael S. Newell and Diana K. Newell for property in Wysox Twp. for $210,000.
Richard G. Belza II Trustee, Belza Family Trust, Richard G. Belza Estate to Leandra M. Hosey and Robert M. Belza for 2 properties in Athens Twp. for $1.
Leo J. Dobrinski to Lester E. Haines for property in Leroy Twp. for $65,000.
Duane Harper and Professional Stone & Masonry to Route 187 for property in Terry Twp. for $106,000.
Subsurface Deed, John Ekenstierna and Bobbi Ekenstierna to Peter Lambert of Wyalusing for $7,800.
Donna R. Getz to Marvin R. Roberts, Collette K. Roberts and Timothy R. Roberts for property in South Creek Twp. for $150,000.
Audrey L. Schanbacher and Meylert G. Schanbacher to Meylert G. Schanbacher, Audrey L. Schanbacher, Grant T. Schanbacher, Phillip M. Schanbacher and Sara E. Pelling for property in West Burlington Twp. for $1.
Andrew J. Hill Executor, Raymond E. Estate Hill, David S. Packard and Beverly W. Packard to Linda Sue Cook for property in North Towanda Twp. for $149,000.
Susan D. Hoover to Leo H. Kipp III for property in Terry Twp. for $12,000.
Randy B. Williams and Nancy D. Williams to Ackleyers for property in Monroe Borough for $99,900.
LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Pedro Nilsson Hernandez for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $53,500.
Bradford County tax Claim Bureau, Stanley Ruger and Sara Ruger to David Smiley and Christine Smiley for property in Terry Twp. for $1,087.97.
Dean Morley and Doris Morley to Dean Morley for property in Sayre Borough 3rd Ward for $1.
Dean Morley and Doris Morley to Dean Morley for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Crystal E. White and Travis F. White and Crystal E. Schmeckenbecher (FKA) to Travis F. White and Crystal E. White for property in Wysox Twp. for $1.
PS Bank and Peoples State Bank of Wyalusing (FKA) to Joby Allen Leiser for property in Rome Twp. for $20,000.
Betty Rought to John Warfle for property in Stevens Twp. for $1.
H&R Real Estate Holdings to MSA Holding Group for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $110,000.
Mitchell Parks and Brittany Parks to Patricia A. Holler for property in Athens Twp. for $235,900.
Joseph A. Griggs and Sherry E. Griggs to Joseph A. Darrow, Joy C. Wandell Darrow, Joy C. Darrow Wandell (AKA) for property in Athens Twp. for $220,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Radian Settlement Services (POA) to Patrick C. Esposito for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $63,000.
Vicki J. Brink to Abby J. Russell and Brian E. Russell for property in Herrick Twp. for $1.
Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, Sharon L. Horton and Kenneth C. Willow to Adam Keith Bellows for property in Leroy Twp. for $705.80.
Adjel LTD to Leon Bahl and Deadra Bahl for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Clifford M. Campbell and Monica C. Campbell to Christina Campbell for property in Litchfield Twp. for $1.
Sharon Schultz and Fred Schultz to Robert L. Banfield and Teresa A. Banfield for property in Litchfield Twp. for $1.
Rita M. Hannum Trustee, Tonda B. Dipasquale Trustee, Thomas B. Hannum III Trustee, Thomas B. Hannum Jr. Trust to Jeffery Buckwalter for property in Overton Twp. for $97,500.
Charles L. Hammond Jr. and Dawn M. Hammond to Marie A. Dowd for property in Athens Twp. for $109,922.
Jacqueline M. McNamara and Stephen McNamara to Class A Real Estate for property in Athens Twp. for $160,000.
Cheryl E. Hite, Cheryl E. Moyer (NKA) to Cheryl E. Moyer and Scott D. Moyer for property in Canton Twp. for $1.
Davin Taylor and Kayla Taylor to Jacob Wyffels and Autumn Wyffels for property in LeRaysville Borough for $175,000.
Timothy J. Hoffman and Karen D. Hoffman to Robert H. Phillips for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $137,800.
James Lackey and Brittany Lackey to Paul Egwu for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $140,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Jose De Jesus Murillo Sotelo for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $129,000.
Francis P. Cole and Eleanor Cole to Raymond Albert Martin III for property in Leroy Twp. for $3,500.
Virginia Pearce and Donna R. White to Tianna M. Miller and Thomas S. Sauerstein for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $185,000.
Darin Alexander and Karen L. Lewis to Darin L. Alexander and Kimberly S. Alexander for property in Burlington Twp. for $1.
Harriet E. Grimley Estate, Brenda Grimley Wendell Executor, Brenda Grimley Wendell Executor (AKA), Patricia A. Gimley Executor, Betty Grimley (AKA), Elizabeth H. Grimley (AKA), Harriet E. Grimley (AKA), Harriet Elizabeth Grimley (AKA) to Patricia A. Grimley and Mary A. Feusner for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $240,000.
Brian E. Wheeler and Cheryl A. Wheeler to Brian Haney and Carly Haney for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $150,000.
Walter McGuire and Debra McGuire to Walter McGuire, Debra McGuire and Sean McGuire for property in Smithfield Twp. for $1.
Kellogg Mountain Rod & Gun Club Association to Randy M. Ballard and Sheila A. Ballard for property in Monroe Twp. for $8,000.
Patricia Richards Trustee, Richards Trust to Elizabeth Ellis for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Samuel T. Forbes to Robert P. Cobb and Jennfier L. Cobb for 2 properties in Ayslum Twp. for $279,000.
Jacob C. Lezak and Merideth R. Lezak to Marilyn M. Curle, Erik A. Medovich and Erin C. Medovich for property in Sayre Borough 1st Ward for $177,000.
Andrew D. Vandyke to Calvin T. Griffin, Shelly J. Wood Griffin for property in Wells Twp. for $178,705.
Keith A. Lentz and Laurie A. Lentz to Megan E. Regan for properties in Leroy and Granville Twp. for $360,000.
William E. Krause and Marsha A. Krause to Marin for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $70,000.
Pauline M. Strawser to Joseph E. Keeney and Mary E. Keeney for property in Monroe Twp. for $7,000.
Trevor M. Belcher and Elizabeth J. Belcher to Trevor M. Belcher for property in Monroe Twp. for $1.
Kevin Boss to James L. Brookens and Joanna L. Brookens for property in Rome Twp. for $72,500.
Michael C. Kilmer and Lou Ann B. Kilmer to Ethan M. Kilmer and Tifany L. Kilmer for 2 properties in Wyalusing Borough for $1.
Ann E. Burgess to Ann E. Burgess, Candace Parks and Karina Guarjardo for property in Terry Twp. for $1.
Lorissa K. Holdren and Laci L. Holdren to Eagel Resource for property in Wylausing Twp. for $1.
Lorissa K. Holdren and Laci L. Holdren to Eagel Resource for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $1.
Christopher D. Carr II to Jeffrey A. Smith for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $190,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.