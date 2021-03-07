The following property transactions have been recorded in Bradford County:
Michael L. Sarno to Mary E. Sarno for property in North Towanda Twp. for $63,000.
George Hunzer to Brian Hunzer for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Jerome D. Meyer, Lorraine K. Parks, Lorraine K. Meyer (NBM) to Jerome D. Meyer and Lorraine K. Meyer for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
Leslie A. Peterson, Leslie A. Taylor (NBM) to Thomas J. Zawistowski and Kelly Zawistowski for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $136,740.
Michael J. McKernan and Erika McKernan to James McKernan for property in Wilmot Twp. for $51,500.
Scott R. Miller and Marilyn M. Miller to Charles D. Howard for property in Wyalusing Borough for $25,000.
Nancy Post, Diane Shanks (POA) to Judy Melchior for property in Wysox Twp. for $150,000.
Dandy Corporate Center to Dandy Corporate Center for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Dandy Corporate Center to Dandy Corporate Center for 2 properties in Athens Twp. for $1.
Kathy McClelland and Janis Wood to Michael Ayers for property in Springfield Twp. for $46,950.50.
Diane L. Peechatka and Jesse Gruver to Joseph Edmund Markowski and Emily Ann Schwab for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $275,000.
Joanne M. Vago to Anthony Sean Almond for property in Towand Borough 3rd Ward for $194,000.
Gregory W. Lent and Ashley E. Lent to Michael K. Foster for property n Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $163,500.
Shelia S. Manley, Sheila S. Manley (AKA) to Nichole L. Pedro for property in Albany Twp. for $1.
Ian W. Clare and Kathleen A. Clare to Dalton Spencer and Taylor Spencer for property in Athens Twp. for $305,000.
Brian J. Getola and Michelle L. Garrison to Michelle L. Garrison for property in Springfield Twp. for $1.
Shirley A. Dickinson to Shirley A. Dickinson for property in Rome Twp. for $1.
Shirley A. Dickinson to Roger L. Druck and Cathy M. Druck for 2 properties in Rome Twp. for $321,220.
Kittle Road Holdings to Joe Henry Jones and Mary Frances Jones for property in Columbia Twp. for $540,540.
David LaFrance to Philip M. Kasper and Samantha J. Kasper for property in Wyalusing Borough for $7,500.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to David Lee Brown and Colleen Jo Pozzi for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $39,000.
Jennifer Weeks to Ronald A. Zook and Fay A. Zook for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $99,900.
Robert A. Strope and Bobbie J. Strope to Craig Roger Serfas for 2 properties in Ridgebury Twp. for $1.
Falkenberg Family Trust, K. Jorg Falkenberg Trustee, Gisela H. Falkenberg Trustee to Roger Soper for 2 properties in Athens Twp. for $145,000.
Kaitlyn E. Renzo and Jeremy C. Renzo to Kaitlyn E. Renzo for property in Smithfield twp. for $1.
Tamara L. Beckwith, John G. Beckwith and Catherine M. Rought to Dustin H. Poulton for property in Orwell Twp. for $148,400.
Andrew Buchta Co-executor, Thomas Buchta Co-executor, Janet Buchta Estate to Frank R. Faber for property in LeRaysville Borough for $170,000.
Estate of Alfreda M. Arnold, Christine Gowin Executor to Gary Arnold, Connie Morganstern and Christine Gowin for 3 properties in Rome Twp. for $1.
Brian J. Ackley to Brian J. Ackley and Linda C. Ackley for property in Asylum Twp. for $1.
Rebecca Ann Cook Executor, George Richard Cook Estate, George R. Cook (AKA), G. Richard Cook (AKA), Sharon A. Davitt Cook Executor, Sharon A. Davitt Cook (AKA), Frank H. Cook Estate to Rebecca Ann Cook, Sharon A. Davitt Cook for property in Overton Twp. for $1.
Richard Ottaviani and Anita Ottaviani to Roger C. McMenamin for property in Terry Twp. for $235,000.
Gene T. Schaeffer and Shirley S. Schaeffer to Tamara Beckwith and John Beckwith for 2 properties in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $220,000.
Susan R. Saxon to Jason A. Saxon for 2 properties in Burlington Twp. for $1.
Dorance L. Sampson Jr. and Anita A. Sampson to Jennifer H. Ingrassia and Timothy Darrow for property in West Burlington Twp. for $10,000.
Helen M. Landmesser Estate, Keith Landmesser Co-executor, Lynne Landmesser Co-executor, Karen Friedman Co-executor to Casey Bonardi and Amanda Bonardi for property in Asylum Twp. for $135,000.
Clinton J. Walters to Erica L. Route for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $145,600.
Judy A. Pagano to Jolena K. Bartholomew and Timothy R. Bartholomew for 3 properties in Franklin Twp. for $15,000.
Wayne A. Morse and Carol A. Morse to Auston Muller Fuller for property in Franklin Twp. for $159,000.
SKR Royalties to Pine Tree Hollow for property in Terry Twp. for $172,500.
Gregory G. Laws to Michelle Louise Difabio for property in Monroe Twp. for $179,000.
Vera G. Berry to The Berry Family Irrevocable Trust for property in South Creek Twp. for $1.
Stuart H. Berry, Vera G. Berry and Michael S. Berry to Vera G.. Berry for property in South Creek Twp. for $1.
Cheryl Ann Adams to William Edward Thompson for property in Terry Twp. for $1.
Jeffrey Myers and Tracy Myers to Richard Rockwell and Angela Rockwell for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $59,900.
John P. Stewart and Melanie Stewart to Rob A. McClure and Julie L. McClure for property in Wells Twp. for $17,070.
Robert Packer Hospital, Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hospital Inc. (FKA) to Robert Packer Hospital for 7 properties in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward and 6 properties in North Towanda Twp. for $1.
Karen C. Maddy Executrix, Karen Cheryl Maddy Executrix (AKA), Dorothy I. Wilson Estate, Dorothy A. Cochran to Shirley A. Wilson for property in Columbia Twp. for $80,000.
Bonnie Monahan Executrix, Kenneth E. Johnson Estate to Kevin Monahan, Bonnie Monahan and Timothy Johnson for 2 properties in Monroe Twp. for $1.
Nicholas R. Spano and Susan Spano to David Decristo and Amy Decristo for property in Smithfield Twp. for $87,000.
