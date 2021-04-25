Rodney A. Douglas to Gary Thorne and Yvonne Thorne for property in Terry Twp. for $80,000.
Rex L. Klinger and Shawna J. Klinger to Katrina L. Decker for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $172,500.
Michael G. Earle and Erin D. Earle to Carlton T. Spare Jr. for property in Terry Twp. for $147,500.
Scott Chase and Karen Chase to Brian Hutt for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $184,370.
Lorie Gowin to Mariah Everly for property in Asylum Twp. for $125,000.
Shawn A. Harkness and Vickie L. Harkness to Mariah Harkness for property in Smithfield Twp. for $110,000.
Gregory J. Sam and Mary K. Sam to Mary Kathryn Sam for property in Overton Twp. for $10.
Brenda Stack to Theresa W. Marshall for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $242,000.
Aloysius V. Curtin Jr. and Betty S. Curtin to Jerry J. Wengerd and Edna M. Wengerd for 2 properties in Wells Twp. for $148,000.
John A. Desisti and Natalie Desisti to Athens Township for 2 properties in Athens Twp. for $1.
Robert C. Hagadorn and Jaime Hagadorn to Jaime Hagadorn for property in Wyalusing Borough for $1.
David M. Decristo and Amy L. Decristo to Conservation Fund for property in Warren Twp. for $400,000.
Conservation Fund to Pennsylvania Game Commission for property in Warren Twp. for $0.
Andrea Sutton to Brian Hunzer for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $60,000.
Tracy J. Yeagle and Linda K. Yeagle to Mark Davenport and Gayle Davenport for property in Windham Twp. for $55,000.
Kenneth Wood, Robert E. Boeni, Joseph E. Fixter Jr. and William P. Schneider to Kenneth Wood, Robert E. Boeni, Joseph E. Fixter Jr., Lillian Nelson and William P. Schneider for 3 properties in Tuscarora Twp. for $1.
Justin L. Zimmerman, Leroy S. Zimmerman Sr. to Elvin R. Stoltzfus for property in Wells Twp. for $1.
Elvin R. Stoltzfus and Grace M. Stoltzfus to Elvin R. Stoltzfus for property in Wells Twp. for $1.
Jeanne M. Kirkpatrick to Duane Hagelgans for property in Canton Twp. for $135,000.
David E. Coolbaugh and Marilyn D. Coolbaugh to Melody Cervantes for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $147,500.
Richard A. Wilson and Michelle M. Wilson to Nicole Towner for property in Wyalusing Borough for $148,500.
Larry D. Dunn and Martha M. Dunn to Outlook Hunting Club for property in Ulster Twp. for $150,000.
Trudy Stone and Michael I. Stone to Trudy L. Stone and Michael I. Stone for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Towanda Country Club Inc. to Towanda Golf Club for 3 properties in Wysox Twp. for $596,000.
Lee P. Cummings, Lee P. Cummings (POA) and Nancy L. Cummings to Broadleaf Holdings for 2 properties in Troy Borough for $20,458 each.
Lee P. Cummings, Lee P. Cummings (POA) and Nancy L. Cummings to Broadleaf Holdings for 2 properties in Troy Borough for $18,335.
Lee P. Cummings, Lee P. Cummings (POA) and Nancy L. Cummings to Broadleaf Holdings for 2 properties in Troy Borough for $23,160.
Lee P. Cummings, Lee P. Cummings (POA) and Nancy L. Cummings to Broadleaf Holdings for 2 properties in Troy Borough for $21,230.
Lee P. Cummings, Lee P. Cummings (POA) and Nancy L. Cummings to Broadleaf Holdings for 2 properties in Troy Borough for $26,441.
