Nathan R. Searfoss, Amber R. Hollenback, Amber R. Searfoss (NBM) to Nathan R. Searfoss and Amber R. Searfoss for property in Asylum Twp. for $1.
Edward A. Fletcher and Elizabeth M. Fletcher to Vicki Harkness and Timothy D. Fletcher for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $1.
Dorothy E. Keeney to Dorothy E. Keeney, Paul M. Keeney, Brett A. Keeney and Jill M. Brink for property in Monroe Borough for $1.
Ashley J. Kwiatkowski to William Blair for property in Wilmot Twp. for $230,000.
Ann Marie Singhel, Ann Marie Knowlton Singhel (AKA), Ann Marie Knowlton (AKA), Bradford County Sheriff to First Citizens Community Bank for property in Athens Twp. for $57,415.77.
E. Lucille Christini, Christini Living Trust to E. Lucille Christini for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $1.
Steven E. Sherman, Joyce C. Sherman to Pamela L. Herlt for property in Albany Twp. for $162,225.
John M. Valcarcel and Michael J. Valcarcel to Thomas Nowacoski and Rhonda L. Nowacoski for 2 properties in Springfield Twp. for $76,000.
Lynne S. Humber Trustee, Lynne S. Humber Trust to Barry L. Humber for property in Columbia Twp. for $1.
David Fleming Jr. to David Fleming Sr. for property in Granville Twp. for $1.
Carol A. Ulmer to George N. Opdyke for property in Springfield Twp. for $1.
Joseph F. Scott Jr. and Kathy A. Scott to Kylene A. Wintermute, Kassie S. Wintermute, Daniel Wintermute and Denise Wintermute for property in Wells Twp. for $84,000.
Melissa Ann Keeffe, Matthew D. Jones, David Matthew Keeffe, Kathleen Lynch Keeffe to Jeffrie L. Fleming and Debra S. Fleming for property in Athens Twp. for $127,000.
Ashlee T. Hunt and Randy Hunt to Timothy LaFrance and Kathryn LaFrance for property in Athens Twp. for $400,000.
Deborah P. Smith Trustee, Cynthia Mae Patterson Trustee, Timothy James Patterson Trustee, Patterson Family Trust, Deborah P. Smith, Cynthia Mae Patterson to Timothy J. Patterson for 3 properties in Towanda Twp. for $1.
Jack E. Vanderpool and Gail Vanderpool to Earl C. Lewis Jr. and Susan Johns for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $260,000.
Scott A. Brown and Jill Brown to William C. Burgess for property in Armenia Twp. for $5,000.
Eric S. Watson and Rebekah L. Watson to Kathy L. McClelland for property in Columbia Twp. for $135,000.
Horst Schwaiger and Charles H. Martin (POA) to Glenn H. Butterfield and Maria T. Butterfield for property in Athens Twp. for $100,000.
Kirt E. Casler, Jennifer O. Casler, Nathan A. Mewhort and Lynze O. Mewhort to Christopher R. Loudenberg and Jessica M. Loudenberg for property in Columbia Twp. for $264,000.
Chris A. Phillips and Lawrence E. Phillips to Dallas R. Hess and Jennifer A. Hess for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $275,000.
Scott A. Brown to Robert M. Davis and Anita R. Davis for property in Columbia Twp. for $151,000.
Benjamin Yencha and Michael J. Yensha Jr. to Donald M. Bly and Luann Bly for property in Monroe Twp. for $65,000.
Thomas F. Horton and Sharon K. Horton to James B. Finley and Barbara S. Lommer for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $130,000.
John C. Benninger, John C. Benninger Jr. (AKA) and Emily R. Beninnger to Jonathan E. Quick and Patricia M. Quick for property in Smithfield Twp. for $25,000.
Tina M. Hartford to Shawn M. Gowin and Lindsay E. Gowin for 2 properties in Alba Borough for $63,500.
Michael Porter and Heather L. Porter to Richard D. English for property in Stevens Twp. for $250,000.
Michael Adams and Crystal L. Connor to Kurt Seigel and Diane S. Seigel for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $120,000.
Betsy J. May and Joseph S. May to Deborah L. Morse, Martin J. Morse, Wade M. Crimbring and Angela K. Crimbring for property in Canton Twp. for $1.
Deborah L. Morse, Martin J. Morse, Wade M. Crimbring, Angela K. Crimbring, Betsy J. May and Joseph S. May to Joseph S. May and Betsy J. May for 2 properties in Canton Twp. for $1.
Jay Rosenbloom and Ashely Rosenbloom to Jay Rosenbloom and Ashely Rosenbloom for property in Athens Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Brandy Neagle to Terry J. Neagle for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Tango S. Cole, Tango S. Marbaker (FKA) to Kaleb J. Route and Courtney Rae Route for property in Canton Twp. for $200,000.
Christopher D. Carr II to Ashley M. White and Sara White for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $130,000.
Lyle A. Haflett to Lyle A. Haflett and Carla L. Haflett for property in Granville Twp. for $1.
Phillip M. Knauss, Debra A. Ellis Knauss, K. James Knauss, Karon D. Knauss to Guy W. Neuwirth and Lisa M. Neuwirth for property in Rome Twp. for $39,000.
Donald E. Whyte and Lindsay White to Dakota Barrett for property in Smithfield Twp. for $164,800.
Patti Ann Bennett and Chris Bennett to David E. Fleming Jr. for property in Troy Twp. for $130,500.
Elizabeth M. Conklin and Janet Pietro to Carrie E. Rifenburg for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $87,550.
Sean R. Anthony to Richard Haley and Brenda Haley for property in Athens Borough 2nd Ward for $140,000.
Jeffrey K. Sechrist and Angela M. Sechrist to Edward E. Wengerd and Linda O. Wengerd for property in Canton Twp. for $145,000.
Drew Vernon Nichols, Jaqueline Nichols to Clinton Harold Nichols for property in Springfield Twp. for $1.
Rick L. Lowden, Richard F. Lowden and Troy C. Lowden to Rick L. Lowden for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $0.
Ralph E. McNeal and Myra H. McNeal to Fred M. McNeal and Kelsey McNeal for 2 properties in Towanda Twp. for $1.
Valerie Parmenter to Matthew James Wurth and Desiree Lynn Tobbe for property in Sayre Borough 5th Ward for $128,790.
Brandon J. Carr to Melody Lynne Slusser and Darrell Lynn Sands for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $110,000.
