Martha B. Richardson to Benjamin S. Laudermilch and Chelsea L. Laudermilch for property in Windham Twp. for $110,000.
Steve McWain to Donald Springstead for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $6,500.
MP Executive Properties Limited Partnership to Timothy Derrig for property in Sayre Borough 5th Ward for $93,000.
Randall K. Bruns and Jennie M. Bruns to Amaryah R. Denlinger for property in Athens Brough 4th Ward for $180,000.
Joshua J. Vandemark, Heather E. Hall, Heather E. Vandemark (NKA) to Joshua J. Vandemark and Heather E. Vandemark for 2 properties in Wyalusing Borough for $0.
Cody J. Gagnon and Laura Pilato to Lynn Warner and Karen Warner for property in Springfield Twp. for $191,000.
Barbara M. Michel and Jodi L. Fanus (agent) to Courtney A. Hansell and Wyatt L. Hansell for 2 properties in Pike Twp. for $288,500.
Towanda B P O Elks Lodge No. 2191 to Kings Property Enterprises for property in Towanda Twp. for $75,000.
Linda K. Van Ness to Jacob R. Pidcoe for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $106,000.
Forrest J. Kipp and William F. Kipp to Forrest J. Kipp and Lawrence H. Kipp for property in Windham Twp. for $1.
Martin J. Goodwin and Jacqueline M. Hart to Cameron M. Carr and Chelsie L. Souto for property in LeRaysville Borough for $265,000.
Lynn G. Warner and Karen J. Warner to John S. Camp for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $335,000.
Robert B. Gross, Mary Gross (POA), Mary Gross to Stephen Schmeckenbecher and Angela Schmeckenbecher for property in Asylum Twp. for $100,000.
Lillian G. Johnson to Joy E. Tillery for property in Troy Borough for $1.
Ralph Giove and Charlene Giove to Charlene Giove and Jennifer Gullotta for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $1.
Kenneth E. Hart and Dorothy Hart to Shawn D. Hart for property in Springfield Twp. for $1.
Ray Berry and Raylene M. Berry to Jerry P. Young for 2 properties in Troy Twp. for $90,000.
Edward F. Day (Trustee), Edward F.A. Day Trust (AKA) to Edward F. Day for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $10.
Edward F. Day to Edward F. Day (Trustee), Edward F.A. Day Trust (AKA) for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $10.
Dolores V. Barto to Corey Nickeson for 2 properties in Terry Twp. for $180,000.
Irene Mueller, Irene S. Sprague (NBM) to Dylan J. Benscoter for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $36,220.
William P. Schultz, John J. Schultz Jr., Frank W. Stackhouse Jr., Gerard A. Kerr and Edward D. Kerr to Commonwealth of Pa. Dept. of Transportation for property in Wilmot Twp. for $0.
Tami Mapes-Laco to Laurence J. Mapes II and Tarena L. Mapes for property in Wilmot Twp. for $190,000.
John R. Kepner and Lauren G. Kepner to John A. Johnson III and Debra Johnson for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $250,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.