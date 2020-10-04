Nancy J. Madden Trust, Nancy J. Faria Trust (AKA), Debra J. Godshall (POA) to Louis S. Adams and Connie D. Adams of Towanda for property in North Towanda Twp. for $105,000.
Patricia M. Sanabria to Daniel G. Chorba Jr. and Sharon L. Chorba of Dallas, Pa. for property in Burlington Borough for $145,000.
Richard J. Harnett, MIchael L. Potts and John Carpenter to Michael D. Bender of Hampton, Virginia for property in Warren Twp. for $267,800.
Sayre Healthcare Property Lot 3 to Sayre Healthcare Property of Greenwich, Connecticut for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Martin D. Coates Trustee, Nancy C. Beebe Trustee, Alyce M. Coates Trust to Martin D. Coates, Nancy C. Beebe, Jack A. Coates Jr., Alan E. Coates and Katrina A. Wilkins of Wyalusing for property in Standing Stone Twp. for $1.
Colleen M. Lewis, Colleen M. Ward (FKA) to Tina Louise Burke of Towanda for property in Wysox Twp. for $158,500.
Robert G. Koweleskie and Iris G. Koweleski to Duane T. Vanderppol and Elizabeth D. Vanderpool of Wyalusing for property in Stevens Twp. for $52,000.
Diane Sheets Executrix, Eileen T. Sheets Estate to Christopher K. Maynard and Becca M. Maynard of Towanda for property in North Towanda Twp. for $124,569.50.
Robert L. Goldsmith and Susan Goldsmith to Thomas S. Smith of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $55,120.
Jeremiah Stephen Serfas, Lauren Donnelly and Jason Richard Serfas to James Soprano Jr. and Hailee Weissman of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $195,000.
Leon T. Powell and Carole Diane Powell to Thomas S. Powell and Lavonne L. Powell of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $39,200.
William Harold Sargent to William Harold Sargent and Jonathan Sargent of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $1.
Ronnie W. Benson and Connie L. Benson to Raymond H. Hajduga (AKA), Raymond H. Hajduga Jr. and Charlotte Hajduga of Canton for property in Canton Borough First Ward for $73,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to BR Enterprises of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough First Ward, Towanda Borough Second Ward and two properties in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $125,000.
John Oliver Teel III and Debra Teel to Dillion J. Teel of New Albany for property in Terry Twp. for $1.
Athens Borough, Borough of Athens to Athens Borough, Borough of Athens of Athens for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $1.
Lionel Kenneth Warren Hyatt Estate, Lionel K. Hyatt Estate (AKA) to Joyce M. Harvey of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $50,000.
Daniel E. Girod, Lovina Girod, Mark W. Anderson Trustee and Kathryn K. Prestipino Revocable Trust to Ashleen E. Salsman and Jordan D. Ellis of Wyalusing for property in Pike twp. for $220,000.
Lucianos Landing to Bridge Minerals of Austin, Texas for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $14,875.
Albert Joseph Oliveri Jr. and Lindsey Marie Oliveri to Janet K. Danley of Fernandina Beach, Florida for two properties in Litchfield Twp. for $40,000.
John G. Cole III and Sara L. Cole to John G. Cole III of Troy for property in Troy Twp for $1.
Dylan W. White and Caitlin M. White to Travis J. Chesla of Wyalusing for property in Terry Twp. for $185,000.
Nancy J. Robbins Executrix, Ruth J. Deemy Estate, Ruth Joan Deemy (AKA) to Gerald L. Minster and Benigna S. Minster of Troy for property in Troy Borough for $123,000.
William H. Root and Danielle D. Landry, Danielle D. Larcom (FKA) to Douglas C. Turner and Halley M. Garner of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $185,000.
Christian S. Vandruff and Lisa M. Vandruff to Corey Poklemba and Taylor Poklemba of Athens for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $135,000.
Glenn R. Paulsen Estate, Peter N. Paulsen Administrator to Peter N. Paulsen and Susan Franne Manolakis of West Chester, Pa. for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $1.
Debra M. Steeves and Jeffrey M. Steeves to Michael R. Krause and Debra A. Krause of Dushore for property in Albany Twp. for $500,000.
Bettie J. Schultz and Sherri Beth Gardner of Nottingham, Pa. for property in Orwell Twp. for $1.
Lyle Gene Vermilya and Terry Jo Vermilya to LWB Family Limited Partnership, William P. Brown of Troy for property in Sylvania Borough for $106,000.
Marianne Viall to William R. Viall of Saint Simons Island, Georgia for property in Overton Twp. for $1.
Garold D. Phillips to Samuel S. Phillips of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Third Ward for $1.
Matthew G. Kinsman, George M. Kinsman and Melissa Kinsman to Dennis C. Kinsman Trustee, George Kinsman Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Melissa Kinsman Irrevocable Grantor Trust, George and Melissa Kinsman Irrevocable Grantor Trust of Towanda for property in Towanda Twp. for $1.
Thomas V. Calaman to Thomas P. Bannon Jr. and Cynthia M. Bannon for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $7,500.
Marvin R. Roberts and Collette K. Roberts to Marvin R. Roberts, Collette K. Roberts and Timothy R. Roberts of Gillett for five properties in South Creek Twp. for $1.
Robert L. Smith II and Jody L. Smith to Shawn Smith of Columbia Cross Roads for two properties in Smithfield Twp. for $1.
Todd Vanderpool and Amanda Vanderpool to Cheryl Johnson of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $500.
Citizens & Northern Bank to Charles E. Gross of Wysox for property in Litchfield Twp. for $17,500.
Living Hope Fellowship Inc. to Maureen Cabucci of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $11,000.
Juan Villanueva and Rosa Villanueva to Kelly Jo M. McKernan of Wysox for property in Wysox Twp. for $186,000.
Matilda Crawford to James S. Walley of Rome for two properties in Warren Twp. for $340,500.
