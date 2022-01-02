Philip Douglas, Philip H. Douglas (AKA) to Ivan W. Douglas and Johnathan P. Douglas for property in Wilmot Twp. for $20,000.
Robert C. Nearing and Christy L. Nearing to Robert C. Nearing for 2 properties in Franklin Twp. for $1.
Joseph G. Chamberlain and Kelly Chamberlain to Joseph G. Chamberlain and Kelly Chamberlain for property in Troy Borough for $1.
Geoffrey L. McNett to Geoffrey L. McNett and Sandra Preston Most for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Jennifer M. Schultz Trustee, Dickerson Irrevocable Grantor Trust to Elijah F. Boone for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $137,800.
Monroe Holdings to Monroe Minerals for property in Monroe Twp. for $1.
Carlo Maucione, Dana L. Maucione, Dana L. Truszkowski (FKA) to Clayton J. Frasier Jr. and Angela Frasier for property in Pike Twp. for $200,000.
Paul M. O’Connor and Shawn A. O’Connor to Timothy M. Kolmel and Annie M. Kolmel for property in Windham Twp. for $230,000.
Alan L. Hoover to Gerald D. Moon and Tina R. Moon for property in Canton Twp. for $108,000.
Patrick O. Craig and Patricia A. Craig to Patrick O. Craig and Patricia A. Craig for 2 properties in Ridgebury Twp. for $1.
James Johnson and Theresa M. Johnson to Robert E. McKean and Star Z. McKean for property in Towanda Twp. for $60,000.
James M. Denkenberger and Joan Denkenberger to Scott M. Denkenberger for property in Granville Twp. for $1.
Ryan L. Schultz, Amanda S. Schultz , Jason S. Bellows and Wendy C. Bellows to Ryan L. Schultz and Amanda S. Schultz for property in LeRoy Twp. for $55,000.
Toni J. Shaw and Leslie Shaw to Toni J. Shaw and Leslie Shaw for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Melinda Alderson Administratrix, Melinda Alderson, Robert G. Foux Estate, Catherine Foux, Levi Foux and Bobbi Jo Benton to Catherine Foux, Melinda Alderson and James Alderson for property in Terry Twp. for $1.
Melinda Alderson Administrix, Melinda Alderson, Robert G. Foux Estate, Catherine Foux, Levi Foux and Bobbi Jo Benton to Catherine Foux, Melinda Alderson, James Alderson, Bobbie Jo Benton and Levi Foux for property in Terry Twp. for $1.
Chuck Will and Susan Will to Donald J. Wilhelm and Patrick Beirne for 2 properties in Asylum Twp. for $159,000.
Bennett E. Lenox to Dillian Stumph for property in Smithfield Twp. for $124,240.
Theodore E. Hinckley Jr. to Saundra M. Struski for property in Wysox Twp. for $1.
Okey L. Boggs Jr. to James R. Pidcoe and Bettyann E. Pidcoe for property in Canton Twp. for $1.
