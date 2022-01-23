Lori Saxton to Benjamin I. Havens and Martha E. Havens for property in Granville Twp. for $55,170.
Holly M. White and Gregory E. White to Holly M. White and Gregory E. White for property in Towanda Twp. for $1.
Cozy Home Holdings to Lorena Prata for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $71,000.
Ravi K. Enneti and Kumari Gandepalli to Joshua Schultz and Viola Schultz for property in North Towanda Twp. for $254,900.
Patrick Gardner and Courtney Coleman to Carrie Comstock for property in Windham Twp. for $127,000.
Jane B. Hilfiger Estate, Gary M. Hilfiger Executor, Samuel W. Baker to Albert L. Ottinger III for property in Albany Twp. for $156,000.
Brett Kolesar and Keturah Kolesar to Big Buck Down Hunting Club for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $400,000.
P. Edward Miller and Ethel M. Miller to Mark A. Luksa and Jessica J. Luksa for property in Wysox Twp. for $178,000.
Benjamin D. Smith and Jess Coleman Butler to Karen Hagerman for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $126,000.
Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Leona Kimball and Lawrence M. Kimball to Dale M. Dunbar for property in Springfield Twp. for $5,575.
Michael A. Gorman and Victoria K. Gorman to John Sands and Edward Mcintosh for property in Athens Twp. for $474,210.
Steven A. Evans to Stacylyn Marie Himelright for property in Wysox Twp. for $120,000.
James Moon and Molly Moon to Stephen Duane Mattocks and Norma Jean Mattocks for property in Columbia Twp. for $329,000.
Dorothea G. Evans and David M. Evans to David M. Evans for property in Asylum Twp. for $0.
WLR Family Limited Partnership to Kold Water Properties LLC for 2 properties in Warren Twp. for $775,000.
Chris Perry to Chris Perry and Lori A. Perry for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $1.
Brandon Carl and Taylor Carl to Brandon Carl for property in Rome Twp. for $1.
William L. Milarta, Susan M. Wenzinger (POA), Fran Milarta, Elizabeth K. Milarta (FKA) to Bristlecone Inc. for property in Franklin Twp. for $335,000.
Robert H. Greenough III and Lela C. Greenough to Lela C. Greenough for property in Springfield Twp. for $1.
Gavin L. Finnerty, Gavin Lewis Finnerty (AKA) and Ellen J. Finnerty to Carrie Burdick for 3 properties in Smithfield Twp. for $1.
Damian M. Rossettie Administrator DBNCTA, Marjorie E. Weaver Estate to Evelyn Aylesworth for 2 properties in Wysox Twp. for $0.
Wayne Salsman, Elton Salsman, Brian Salsman, Crystal Salsman and Norman Salsman to Wayne Salsman, Elton Salsman, Brian Salsman, Crystal Salsman and Norman Salsman for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Gloria White Estate, Theresa Shaffsick to Theresa Shaffsick and Christian Shaffsick for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
