Jeremy B. Reinhart to Joseph Szabo Jr. and Crista Brady Szabo for property in Litchfield Twp. for $390,000.
Stevensville 706 DPP to Venture Investments for property in Stevens Twp. for $1,713,000.
Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Anthony C. Eberle to ADJEL for property in Asylum Twp. for $8,158.42.
Duane F. Ainey to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Burlington Twp. for $1.
Ann L. Carman and Jane E. Carman to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Burlington Twp. for $1.
Scot E. Magann and Phenny Magann to Wysox S&G Inc. for property in Wysox Twp. for $225,000.
Jeffrey B. Carr and Sarah N. Carr to Jeffrey B. Carr for property in Stevens Twp. for $1.
Debra C. Jones and Kim R. Corbett to Debra C. Jones, Jeffrey W. Jones, Kim R. Corbett, Kathleen T. Barrett Corbett, Kathleen T. Barrett-Corbett (AKA) for property in Standing Stone Twp. for $1.
Thomson Business Ventures, TOR Tamarack to Debra C. Jones, Jeffrey W. Jones, Kim R. Corbett, Kathleen T. Barrett Corbett, Kathleen T. Barrett-Corbett (AKA) for property in Standing Stone Twp. for $105,000.
Marjorie M. Rice Estate, Marlene Hammerly Co-executrix and Marie Hammerly Co-executrix to Patrick Gardner and Courtney Coleman for property in Orwell Twp. for $140,000.
Natalie C. Bride, Natalie C. Wheaton and Tyler Wheaton to Mitchell Intallura for property in North Towanda Twp. for $174,800.
Gerard J. Kohler and Joanne Kohler to S&B Home Solutions for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $26,000.
T2 Properties & Ventures LP to Stephen Saulsbery for property in Litchfield Twp. for $160,000.
Martha Lloyd School Inc. to Damian Patrick Levindoski and Tiffany Dawn Updike for property in Troy Borough for $115,000.
Clifford D. Peterson and Donna L. Peterson to Tyler Wheaton and Natalie Wheaton for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $212,000.
Whipple G. Roberts to Joseph P. Page Jr. and Christina M. Page for 2 properties in Franklin Twp. for $47,500.
Harry Russell Slater Jr. and Betty Jo Slater to Harry Russell Slater Jr. Trustee, Betty Jo Slater Trustee, Slater Family Living Trust for property in Terry Twp. for $1.
Gary S. Ferguson and Betty M. Ferguson to Andrew Sentyz and Kylie Sentyz for property in Canton Twp. for $135,000.
Zackary M. Strobridge, Hailey L. Strobridge, Hailey L. Feusner (FKA) to Adam Putnam and Sarah Fowler for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $229,000.
Matthew Vaupotic to Jessica Vaupotic for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Beatrice B. Wygrala, Dennis Wygrala, Carolyn B. Layaou and Glenn Layaou to Benjamin B. Sheldon and Linda W. Sheldon for 2 properties in Tuscarora Twp. for $65,385.
Gabriel Sheldon, Carly Sheldon and Gerald Ruhf to Benjamin B. Sheldon and Linda W. Sheldon for 2 properties in Tuscarora Twp. for $20,004.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.