The following property transactions have been recorded in Bradford County:
Patrick Cartwright Jr. and Valerie Cartwright to Brian Benjamin and Laura Benjamin for property in Granville Twp. for $30,000.
Lois A. Vanderburg Executor, Jon J. Vanderburg Estate to Lois A. Vanderburg for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Dorothy M. Murray Estate, Robert W. Chappell Executor to Aaron James Murray for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Kathleen C. Biondi, Eileen C. Clayton, Kenneth Cook and Ronald Cook to Kathleen Biondi, Kenneth Cook, Ronald Cook, Catherine Sakanai and Eliza Cook for property in Wysox Twp. for $1.
Carl Thomas Alexander Sr. to Daniel C. Barnes for property in Wells Twp. for $1.
Frank K. Richley Estate, Ira J. Richley, Ira J. Richley Executor to Ira J. Richley for property in Monroe Twp. for $1.
Todd Maghamez and Samantha Maghamez to Todd Maghamez for 2 properties in Wysox Twp. for $1.
Scott B. Fenimore to Jeffrey M. Karpinski for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $134,000.
Mark K. Dail to Wendy L. Wilson for property in Wysox Twp. for $1.
