The following property transactions have been recorded in Bradford County:
Anna M. Watkins to Anna M. Watkins and Treasha A. Watkins for property in Canton Twp. for $1.
Alonzo G. Paul and Caroline J. Paul to Brandon Bird for property in Albany Twp. for $231,750.
Structura to Jenn Ness for property in Columbia Twp. for $170,000.
Edward M. Dailey, Theresa Dailey, Teresa M. Dailey (AKA) to Dailey Family Revocable Trust for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Donert Corporation to Jaimie L. Everson for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $99,000.
Elaina K. Parlo, Elaina K. Harvey (FKA) to Rebecca A. Whittaker for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $98,100.
Anna M. Warnick to Danielle L. Stebbins for property in Troy Borough for $122,543.
Barbara Raupers to Cassandra Killgore for property in Ulster Twp. for $45,000.
Elaine C. Armitage, Elaine R. Colegrove Armitage (AKA), Monica J. Hoover, Monica J. Armitage (AKA) to Mark C. Martin for property in Albany Twp. for $113,300.
Joann Burr, Richard Sturdevant, Roger Lenington and Christine W. Lenington to Clayton Hess and Kimra Hess for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $125,000.
Stacey L. Kwader and James M. Kwader to James M. Kwader and Cynthia Stone for property in Pike Twp. for $1.
Thomas P. Doheny to Maureen Claire Schuler for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $219,000.
NT Cochran Enterprises Inc. to Vanessa L. Benson for property in Troy Borough for $82,500.
John Rodney Pontious and Diane Louise Pontious to Michael D. Pontious and Lisa L. Pontious for property in Franklin Twp. for $1.
David A. Hickok and E. Joann Hickok to Bret A. Hickok for 2 properties in Leroy Twp. for $1.
Benjamin L. Hillyard and Kathleen M. Hillyard to Melissa Jean Martin and Joanna Lynn Martin for 2 properties in Smithfield Twp. for $1.
Dennis M. Murphy, Nancy E. Murphy, Susan Murphy, Susan Bator (FKA), Kimberly Adams, Dennis Murphy and Brian Murphy to Lisa Ann Horton for property in Athens Borough 2nd Ward for $160,000.
Thomas E. Rosh, Ann M. Rosh, Ernest E. Weaver III and Joyce A. Weaver to Nathan J. Bennett for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $275,000.
Margo Miller and Daniel Farnsworth to Daniel Farnsworth for property in Columbia Twp. for $1.
Philip R. Crouse and Frances W. Crouse to JTC Rentals LLC for property in Athens Twp. 2nd Ward for $95,000.
Paul E. Jackson and Wanda M. Jackson to Melvin M. Jones and Nancy P. Jones for property in Asylum Twp. for $179,900.
Pats Offroad Inc. to Kaupp Real Estate for 2 properties in Springfield Twp. for $1.
Anne J. Harkness to Lesha M. Yoder and Chad R. Johnson for 2 properties in Smithfield Twp. for $179,670.
Andrew Boardman and Maryann Boardman to Gregory D. Midwood and Tessa Midwood for property in Rome Borough for $163,400.
Allene L. Hager to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Alba Borough for $1.
Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County to Richard Daum Jr. for property in Sayre Borough 5th Ward for $100.
William Walter Frick to William Walter Frick and Candace Allyne Frick for property in Granville Twp. for $1.
Stephen F. Davenport to Julie A. Larson for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $101,000.
Daron K. Young Trustee, Young Trust UTD to Daron K. Young and Heather R. Young for property in Herrick Twp. for $1.
Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County to Michael J. Epler for property in Albany Twp. for $4,575.
Henry G. Evans Jr. and Laurie J. Evans to Mary S. Eaton for property in Troy Borough for $34,000.
Bradford County Housing Authority to Bradford Hill Associates for property in Troy Borough for $1,805.
