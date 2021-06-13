Andrew B. Duvall IV and Donna M. Gardner to Andrew B. Duvall IV and Donna M. Gardner for property in Wysox Twp. for $1.
Scott D. Usner to Tammy Barton for property in Armenia Township for $50,000.
Melissa A. Snyder, Melissa A. Matthews (NBM) and Scott Matthews to Sky Woodhead for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $127,200.
Casey Abbott and Courtney Abbott to Jeremiah J. Chilson for property in Monroe Borough for $169,950.
Megan A. Pazzaglia to Scott Cartwright for property in Columbia Township for $108,500.
Robert W. Benjamin to J. Regan Holdings for property in Wysox Township for $43,500.
James Burnside to James Burnside for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Susan L. Bird Executrix and Edgar M. Chubbuck Estate to Susan L. Bird, Andrew Bird, Kyle Bird and Emily Bird for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Amy Wood and John Wood to Amy Wood, John Wood, Joshua Cummisky and Cheyenne Cummisky for property in Albany Township for $1.
Mary Ann Gavin Estate, Virginia Gavin Executrix to Joshua L. Mosier and Alisha L. Mosier for property in Herrick Township for $319,587.
Travis A. White, Nicole D. Zuver White, Nicole A. Zuver White (AKA) to Travis A. White for property in Wells Township for $1.
Jeffrey K. Sechrist and Angela M. Sechrist to Edward E. Wengerd and Linda O. Wengerd for property in Canton Township for $145,000.
Matthew R. Bradford and Anna D. Bradford to Burton N. Cleveland and Jenalyn V. Rockwell for property in Columbia Township for $170,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Donald Burl Schwarz and Penelope Ann Clarke for property in Athens Borough 1st Ward for $40,000.
Robert A. Lepper to Joshua A. Snyder for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $65,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Chad Yakoski for property in Wyalusing Township for $75,000.
Mary B. Wolfe and Glenn D. Wolfe to Stacy A. Ferguson and David L. Ferguson for 2 properties in Warren Township for $1.
Kim E. Clarkson to Kim E. Clarkson and Richard H. Day for property in Wells Township for $1.
Jennifer L. Kyle to George K. Morse and Belinda A. Morse for property in Warren Township for $89,900.
Evan S. Williams Jr. Administrator CTA, Roger A. Madigan Estate to Nicholas J. Madigan and Elizabeth M. Madigan for 2 properties in Burlington Township for $1.
John E. Landmesser to Nancy L. Sarver POA to Elizabeth A. Geiger for 2 properties in Monroe Township for $163,000.
Evan S. Williams Jr. Administrator CTA, Roger A. Madigan Estate to Annette Madigan Carr for 2 properties in Burlington Township for $1.
Evan S. Williams Jr. Administrator CTA, Roger A. Madigan Estate to Shane M. Dodge and Stephanie L. Dodge for 2 properties in Burlington Township for $42,225.
Broadleaf Holdings to Matthew R. Bradford and Anna D. Bradford for property in Columbia Township and 2 properties in Troy Township for $325,000.
Lawrence Kieslor Estate, Gina Donnelly Executrix, Gina Hernandez (FKA), Gina Donnelly, Erika Simmons to Robert E. Lee for property in Troy Township for $65,000.
Evan S. Williams Jr. Administrator CTA, Roger A. Madigan Estate to James Burnside and Joyce Burnside for 2 properties in Burlington Township for $7,800.
Clinton L. Crawford Sr. to Clinton L. Crawford Sr. and Clinton L. Crawford Jr. for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Todd W. Long and Barbara K. Long to Chad Jennings and Krista Jennings for property in Sheshequin Township for $524,000.
David John Campbell Jr. and Amy Renee Campbell to Kenneth Gale Raupers Jr. and Katrina Michelle Raupers for property in Rome Township for $250,000.
Emil Susanj and Barbara Susanj to Helene R. Smith for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $93,000.
Gary L. Wood to Jeffrey T. Wood, Julie A. Wood and Randy Elvidge for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Hess Hemenway, Rosemary Hemenway, Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau to Myrna McKinnie for property in Canton Township for $18,975.
Gary L. Ritz and Shirley J. Ritz to Michael J. Ritz and Renee S. Ritz for property in Troy Township and Columbia Township for $1.
Steven E. Fenderson to Steven E. Fenderson, Heather L. Jackson and Sean S. Fenderson for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Nikki L. Ayres to Chad L. Bagley for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $95,000.
Thomas M. Silverstrim to Rylee Cole & Associates for property in North Towanda Township for $11,000.
Ruth Roof and Jeremy A. Sluyter to Robert C. Stroud and Marty Stroud for property in Towanda Township for $18,000.
Dennis S. Oldroyd, Nancy B. Oldroyd, Nancy L. Oldroyd (AKA) to Dennis S. Oldroyd Trustee, Nancy B. Oldroyd Trustee, Oldroyd Joint Revocable Trust for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Cody A. Souder to Rose Masi for property in Standing Stone Township for $185,000.
Stamatios M. Roussos to Stamatios M. Roussos, Michael Roussos, Anna Pogka Roussos, for 4 properties in Leroy Township for $1.
David S. Miller and Elma Miller to Chad D. Meek and Tonya Meek for 2 properties in Orwell Township for $166,800.
Jonathan M. Perry to Bruce A. Hunsinger for property in Monroe Township for $100,000.
Angela L. Camp, Angela L. Sawyers (NBM) to Angela L. Sawyers and Billy J. Sawyers for property in Herrick Township for $1.
Sharlene M. Curren and Joan C. Peterson to Daniel M. Schwartz and Ruth J. Schwartz for 2 properties in Wells Township for $401,800.
Mark L. Smith and Connie L. Smith to Connie L. Smith for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Viola E. Slater to David Fleming Sr. and David Fleming Jr. for property in Granville Township for $1.
