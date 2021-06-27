The following property transactions have been recorded in Bradford County:
Christopher R. Fuerst and Lisa Fuerst to Cheyenna Wolcott for property in Athens Borough 2nd Ward for $105,000.
Kathleen Schaunt and Winifred T. Becksted to Jacob W. Gromely and Lisa Gromley for property in Stevens Twp. for $350,000.
Elston Paul Champluvier and Danna L. Sayers, Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County to Kevin Rosekrans and Christina Rosekrans for property in Wysox Twp. for $775.
M R Dirt Inc. to Ashlee T. Hunt for 2 properties in Athens Twp. for $177,626.
M R Dirt Inc. to Eric S. Kjelgaard and Hillary Sue Kjelgaard for 2 properties in Towanda Twp. for $235,000.
Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Barbara Flick to Artio Property Management for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for 6,975.
Jack Weimar to Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Alba Borough for $1.
Hope J. Leichter Executrix, Hallett Trippe Geruso Estate to Hope J. Leichter for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Paula J. Bellows, Dennis Bellows, Richard T. Schrader, Pamela Schrader, Russell S. Schrader, Melony Schrader to Paula J. Bellows and Dennis Bellows for property in Leroy Twp. for $60,000.
Ronald Hardick, Bernard Keeley, Mark Lund and Gregory Basile to Ronald Hardick, Bernard Keeley and Gregory Basile for property in Troy Twp. $3,000.
Robert E. Bardo and Josephine N. Bardo to Richard E. Bardo and Jodie K. Bardo for 2 properties in Alba Borough for $1.
Paul Galbraith Executor, Jerome A. Matalavage Estate, Jerome Anthony Matalavage to Edward J. McDonald and Rita A. McDonald for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $0.
Sharyl A. White Estate, Sharyl A. White Ewing (AKA), Alvin T. Ewing Executor to Ray A. Sechrist and Jodi L. Sechrist for 2 properties in Orwell Twp. for $90,000.
Michelle L. Strong and Elizabeth M. Hamilton to Meleny R. Wolf and Cheyenne L. Frey for property in South Creek Twp. for $40,000.
Michael Q. Stemler to Quinton H. Stemler and Tiffany L. Stemler for 2 properties in Standing Stone Twp. for $1.
David C. Young and Katherine G. Young to David John Campbell Jr. and Amy Renee Campbell for property in Warren Twp. for $280,000.
Howard L. Bailey, Howard D. Bailey and Gail A. Bailey to Kae Slocum Inc. for property in Burlington Twp. for $200,000.
Rita D. Lobacz and Lawrence E. Lobacz to Lawrence E. Lobacz for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $1.
RSM Legacy to McCraig Royalty Fund for 2 properties in Pike Twp. and 2 properties in LeRaysville Borough for $1.
Margaret M. Horning to Kyleen M. Dinelli and Michael A. Dinelli for 2 properties in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $1.
