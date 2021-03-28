The following property transactions have been recorded in Bradford County:
Marilyn Renninger Estate, Joyce Husick Executrix to Prime Realty Sayre for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $55,000.
David DeCristo and Amy DeCristo to Christopher D. Macauley and Susan Macauley for 2 properties in Granville Twp. for $37,000.
Denise M. Depoto, Denise M. Salsman (FKA) to Denise M. Depoto for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $1.
Gene M. French to Craig H. Fluck for property in Albany Twp. for $163,000.
Nicholas Kellogg and Jillian E. Kellogg to Praveed Andrew Abraham and Suzanne Abraham for property in Asylum Twp. for $225,500.
Roger H. Hugo Trustee, Doris J. Hugo irrevocable residential income only trust to Roger H. Hugo, Ross I. Hugo and Brent H. Hugo for property in Albany Twp. and New Albany Borough for $1.
Robert H. Hugo Trustee, Doris J. Hugo irrevocable residential income only trust to Roger H. Hugo, Ross I. Hugo and Brent H. Hugo for property in New Albany Borough for $1.
Adam D. Jones, Brian D. Jones and Dolly J. Jones to Adam D. Jones and Brian D. Jones for property in South Creek Twp. for $1.
Michael S. Wagner to Bradford County for 2 properties in Monroe Twp. for $1.
Monroeton Rod & Gun Club to Bradford County for property in Monroe Twp. for $1.
Joseph E. Keeney and Mary E. Keeney to Bradford County for 2 properties in Monroe Twp. for $1.
Christine L. Lindstrom, Janette Lindstrom Fein, Adrienne M. Lindstrom to Thomas V. Calaman and Joy L. Grace for property in North Towanda Twp. for $305,387.19.
Thomas V. Calaman and Joy L. Grace to Thomas V. Calaman and Joy L. Grace for 2 properties in North Towanda Twp. for $1.
Francis W. Gilbert, Tina M. Gilbert, Tina M. Frederico (AKA) to Pennmarc Resources IV, LPR Energy for property in Overton Twp. for $1.
Diane McGroarty Executrix, Theresa McGroarty Estate to Judith McGroarty Miller, Diane McGroarty and Hugh McGroarty for property in Overton Twp. for $1.
Housing and Urban Development to Karen L. Chase for property in South Waverly Borough for $65,000.
Scott Chase and Karen Chase to Daniel James McCauley for property in Albany Twp. for $42,500.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Kelley Rentals for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $26,800.
Shelba J. Wilbur Trustee, Julius D. Wilbur & Shelba J. Wilbur Caring Trust, Shelba J. Wilbur Caring Trust, Julius D. Wilbur Caring Trust to Shelba J. Wilbur for property in Rome Twp. for $1.
Gary L. Ritz and Shirley J. Ritz to Melinda J. Schuker for 2 properties in Troy Twp. for $1.
Scott A. Ingerick and Robin E. Ingerick to Joycelynn P. Young for property in Troy Borough for $116,600.
Cheryl Carlonas to Eric Davis for property in Troy Borough for $201,000.
Raymond G. Bagley Jr. and Sandra J. Bagley to Christopher M. Boggs and Raychel A. Boggs for property in Canton Twp. for $1.
Jared S. Sweeley, Gloria M. Sweeley, Jane Sweeley and Stephen Sweeley to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
John Brown to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for 2 properties in Troy Twp. for $1.
Christopher J. Hann to Stephen Manley for property in South Creek Twp. for $165,000.
Roger A. LeBlanc Estate, Todd LeBlanc Co-executor, Danylle LeBlanc Co-executor to Shann B. Reeder and Marcie R. Reeder for property in Troy Twp. for $230,000.
Steve Halvorson to Brandy Neagle for property in Albany Twp. for $137,500.
George J. Hunzer to Brian Hunzer for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
M R Dirt Inc, MR Dirt Inc (AKA) to Jason F. Cobb, Nicole C. Tama Cobb for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Thomas Bride and Becky Bride Revocable Living Trust, Thomas Bride Revocable Living Trust, Becky Bride Revocable Living Trust, Thomas Bride Co-trustee, Becky Bride Co-trustee to Pentro Resources, JMR 2K for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $1.
Andy L. Castle to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Webster Family Trust to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for 4 properties in South Creek Twp. for $1.
Tillinghast Family LLC to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in South Creek Twp. for $1.
Robert L. Baldwin to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
L&G IV, L & G IV to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in North Towanda Twp. for $1.
Michael J. Tillinghast and Glenda M. Tillinghast to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in South Creek Twp. for $1.
William E. Reinhart and Jennifer D. Reinhart to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
William E. Reinhart, Patrician L. Murren and Nancy E. Routch to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Lucinda G. Adams to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for 2 properties in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Brenda L. Dawe and Edwin H. Dawe to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Laura Foux to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Calvin D. Watson and Judy M. Watson to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
Kimberly Colston to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Alba Borough for $1.
James E. May to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for 2 properties in Troy Twp. for $1.
Leonard E. Hartford and Mary Hartford to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for 2 properties in Alba Borough for $1.
Brian E. Krise and Laurie A. Krise to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Alba Borough for $1.
Robert G. Donahay to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Alba Borough for $1.
Gary A. Elvidge to Scott A. Lackey, Amy J. Vanblarcom Lackey for property in Columbia Twp. for $10,500.
Joshua M. Oldroyd and Tricia M. Oldroyd to Bryan Watkins and Kelly L. Watkins for property in South Creek Twp. for $245,000.
Nicholas T. Shaffer Executor, Patricia S. Shaffer Estate to Tabitha N. Wagner for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $72,000.
Capitola Bowen to Mark Bowen to Taylor N. McCutcheon for property in Sayre Borough 3rd Ward for $92,500.
Lola J. Stephens to Vernon D. McKee and Sharon A. McKee for property in Warren Twp. for $60,000.
Lola J. Stephens to Gary Reimondo for property in Warren Twp. for $32,000.
Darlene I. Maynard to Jacob W. Maynard for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $150,000.
Dunnco to Dorothy L. Roberts for property in South Waverly Borough for $118,000.
Midfirst Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $10.
Flynn Energy Transport Inc to Ethan J. Matthews for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $117,000.
Cecelia Yesuvida to Edward A. Perez for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $119,500.
Karl O. Gunderson Jr. to Phillip Taylor and Judy K. Taylor for property in Troy Twp. for $135,000.
William G. Smith to Harold Gensel and Peggy Gensel for 2 properties in Wyalusing Twp. for $20,000.
William G. Smith to Mylen H. Madigan and Larry G. Spencer for 2 properties in Wyalusing Twp. for $25,000.
Timothy D. Leonard and Norma K. Leonard to David Hoffsmith and Eric Hoffsmith for property in Springfield Twp. of $45,000.
Spectrum Northeast to AAZBK5 Properties for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $77,500.
Daniel J. Barrett and Janice Barrett to Athens Township for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Sayre Borough to Athens Township for property in Athens Twp. and Sayre Borough 5th Ward for $1.
Dorothy Parks, Dorothy Roberts (NKA) to James W. Coffer and Katrina A. Coffer for property in Windham Twp. for $110,000.
Vernon Clouse and Kimberly Clouse, Kimberly Hoffman (FKA) to Thomas J. Jones and Denise Jones for property in Herrick Twp. for $225,000.
Jeffrey M. Novak and Alison K. Novak to Augustine J. Diciacce for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $1.
Gregory P. Hostettler and Diana M. Hostettler to Amber M. McKerrow for property in Troy Borough for $1.
Jon William Wilkinson to Jon W. Wilkinson and Trisha L. Wilkinson for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $1.
Mary Beth Carter to Christina Beth Carter for 2 properties in North Towanda Twp. for $1.
Karen Lynn Appold and Cynthia Marie Appold to Cynthia Marie Roma and James P. Roma for property in Standing Stone Twp. for $1.
Robert N. Weed and Cathy Eddy Weed to Robert N. Weed, Cathy Eddy Weed, Dr. Ashley S. Weed, Ashley S. Weed (AKA) for property in Towanda Twp. for $1.
Robert N. Weed, Cathy Eddy Weed to Robert N. Weed, Cathy Eddy Weed, Ashley S. Weed for property in Towanda Twp. for $1.
Cliff J. Stroud to Mark Marcoccia and Mark Watkins for property in Albany Twp. for $80,000.
Howard R. Brown Jr., Joyce L. Brown, Howard R. Brown (POA) to Tanya L. Vaness and Steven Vaness for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Seneca A. Bowers Administrator DBN, Rene R. McKibben Administrator DBN, Robert B. Reynolds Estate to Seneca A. Bowers Administrator DBNCTA, Rene R. McKibben Administrator DBNCTA, Roberts R. Martin Estate for property in Wysox Twp. for $1.
