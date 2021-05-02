James M. McCarthy and Beverly W. McCarthy to Mark P. McCarthy and Michael D. McCarthy for property in Albany Twp. for $1.
Joseph L. Ferrigno and Joann M. Ferrigno to Joann M. Ferrigno for property in Orwell Twp. for $1.
Edward R. Kulick, Suzanne A. Kulick, Kim F. Kulick, Kim Fairchild (KBM), Erica Kulick Shores Administratrix, Edward R. Kulick Estate to Jon D. Kulick and Diane M. Kulick for property in Wysox Twp. for $1.
Sheldon T. Borden, Dawn M. Prouty, Dawn M. Borden (NKA) and Juliette Walsh to Sheldon T. Borden and Juliette Walsh for property in Springfield Twp. for $1.
Jon D. Kulick, Diane M. Kulick, Kachine Suzanne Kulick to Jon D. Kulick, Diane M. Kulick, Edward R. Kulick, Suzanne A. Kulick, Kim F. Kulick, Kim Fairchild (KBM), Erica Kulick Shores Administratrix, Edward R. Kulick Jr. Estate for 2 properties in Wysox Twp. for $1.
Edmund R. Johnson and Sheila E. Johnson to Shannon E. Johnson for 3 properties in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Thomas Horn to Thomas R. Horn for 7 properties in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Thomas Young to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
Lannie Zimmer and Dustin L. Zimmer to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Alba Borough for $1.
Joseph E. Staboleski III to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Alba Borough for $1.
Angela Leigh Vought and Jill Marie Deitrick to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Alba Borough for $1.
First Christian Church of Alba to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Alba Borough for $1.
William E. Terhune III and Keith D. Bockoven to Peter J. Lambert and Bridge Minerals for property in Stevens Twp. for $25,800.
Calumet Enterprises to 4Q Real Estate for property in Overton Twp. for $1.
L. Philip Dann to Samantha M. Wagner and Christopher S. Wagner for 2 properties in Ridgebury Twp. for $180,000.
David M. DeCristo and Amy DeCristo to William D. Gilbert and Jennifer J. Gilbert for 2 properties in Leroy Twp. for $25,000.
Riverview Hunting Club Association to Outlook Hunting Club for 2 properties in Ulster Twp. for $225,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Outlook Hunting Club for property in Ulster Twp. for $1.
Outlook Hunting Club to Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown for 2 properties in Ulster Twp. for $1.
Carina A. Sorenson and Michael J. Bianco to Taunya Knolles Rosenbloom for property in Litchfield Twp. for $475,000.
Richard Tauber Executor, Carol Ann Rosh Executrix, Mary Ann Tauber Estate to Robert Glielmi and Tiffany Nicholl Glielmi for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $115,463.91.
Vincent Scavazzo to Stevensville 706 DPP for 2 properties in Stevens Twp. for $65,000.
Trishya L. Bouse, Trishya Schoonover (AKA) to Trishya Schoonover for property in Monroe Twp. for $1.
Bradford County Sheriff, David K. Sturges Estate, Nancy Madara Executrix, Nancy Sturges Madara Executrix (AKA) to R. Lee Rigenhagen and Jettie Lynne Fowler for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $61,000.
Esther Butcher Trustee, Granville Church of Christ to Brad C. Butcher and Marika A. Butcher for property in Granville Twp. for $27,500.
Robin Goodwin to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Alfred Wendela and Patricia Wendela to Alfred Wendela, Patricia Wendela, Danielle Johnson and Michael Johnson for property in Warren Twp. for $1.
Mark J. Parker and Billie M. Parker to Anthony G. Ierardi and Robyn L. Ierardi for 2 properties in Rome Twp. for $1,000.
Justin B. Clouse and Alicia P. Clouse to Kevin Maxwell for property in Wilmot Twp. for $325,000.
Dennis G. Zimmer Jr., Alma A. Waltman Estate to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trustee and Nationstar HECM Acquisition Trust 2020 1 for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $0.
Richard H. Chrzan and Patrice L. Chrzan to Cathy Beardslee for 2 properties in Troy Twp. for $1.
Richard H. Chrzan and Patrice L. Chrzan to Steve Chrzan for property in Troy Twp. and in Springfield Twp. for $1.
Timothy L. VanHousen and Susan M. VanHousen to Tylor J. VanHousen and Jalissa J. Roberts for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $153,700.
Leon T. Powell and Carole D. Powell to Gregory Brown and Kathleen Brown for 2 properties in Windham Twp. for $220,000.
Steven Kreiser to Steven Kreiser, Willis Kreiser and Janet Kreiser for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $1.
Velma A. Bailey and Ruth Powlison (POA) to Lauren M. Segur for property in Troy Twp. for $30,000.
Veronica Greenland Executrix, John W. Greenland Estate to William J. Greenland for property in North Towanda Twp. for $1.
Charles B. Halter, D, Richard Halter, David A. Halter and Salvatore Carmen Nazzaro to Robert J. McKay for property in Franklin Twp. for $20,000.
Shari L. Whipple to Richard G. Whipple Jr. and Lucille A. Whipple for 3 properties in Athens Twp. for $1.
Michael Chamberlin Jr. and Morgan Chamberlin to Michael Chamberlin Jr. for property in Litchfield Twp. for $1.
Robert C. Horton and Lisa A. Horton to Robert C. Horton for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $1.
Joshua M. Oldroyd and Tricia M. Oldroyd to Ian P. Neuhard and Peggy A. Russell for property in Troy Borough for $230,000.
Michael J. Masiko to 3500 Fall Brook Road for property in Armenia Twp. for $1.
James A. Hemenway, Rose M. Bailey, Rose M. Hemenway (NBM) to James A. Hemenway and Rose M. Hemenway for property in Wysox Twp. for $1.
Raymond H. Hurst to Pennmarc Resources IV, LPR Energy for 2 properties in Overton Twp. for $1.
Gyla Ball Administratrix, Charles George Johnson Estate to Gyla Ball for property in Albany Township for $1.
Kevin L. Williams and Judy A. Williams to Kevin L. Williams, Judy A. Williams, Scott A. Williams and Susan Williams for property in Standing Stone Twp. for $1.
Mark Ridgebury Associates to HRR Holdings for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $155,000.
Sean S. Miller to Sean S. Miller and Assya B. Miller for property in Wyalusing Borough for $1.
Donald A. Clink Estate and Vicky L. Sickler Executrix to Russell L. Clink and Amy J. Clink for property in Orwell Twp. for $9,570.
Donald A. Clink Estate, Vicky L. Sickler Executrix to Cathy J. Rose for property in LeRaysville Borough for $75,300.
Eileen P. Lantz, Eileen P. Hicks (NKA) and Verne A. Hicks to Michael R. Tuttle and Patricia S. Tuttle for property in Monroe Twp. for $142,600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.