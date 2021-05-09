The following property transactions have been recorded in Bradford County:
Guy Liguori and Lynn Liguori to William Beebe for property in Athens Twp. for $200,000.
Rebekah M. Williams to Amy E. Collins for property in Athens Twp. for $206,000.
Robert J. Wilmot to Melvin W. Wingier and Brenda Lee Wingier for property in Rome Twp. for $350,480.
William Lewis to Sarah J. Beckwith and Elaine M. Smith for property in Smithfield Twp. for $1.
Raymond J. Mint Executor, Joseph L. Mint Estate to Sean Anthony and Stephanie Haley for property in Athens Twp. for $309,000.
Katrina M. Conner and Katrina M. Ammerman (NKA) to Sevelon John Tunnicliff for property in New Albany Borough for $35,000.
Shawn D. Fleming and Shelby Fleming to Barbara L. Sonnenberg for property in Granville Twp. for $120,000.
Bruce C. Benjamin and Tammy L. Benjamin to Miranda M. Brown for property in Monroe Twp. for $125,000.
Daniel A. Oslager and Eyleen R. Oslager to Bonnie L. Bixby, William C. Oslager and Kenneth L. McKerrow for property in South Creek Twp. for $1.
Seneca Trading Partners to Broadleaf Holdings for property in Armenia Twp. for $1.
Vera Lucille Battisti Estate, Vera Lucille Battisti (AKA) and Armand A. Battisti Executor to Donald Allis for property in Orwell Twp. for $85,000.
Evan S. Williams Jr. Executor, Louise E. Wiliams Estate to Lorie E. Krasner for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
Larry S. Leonard and Starlene R. Leonard to Ethan S. Chandler and Burgandy A. Chandler for 2 properties in Ridgebury Twp. for $1.
Robert S. Borick to Bruce C. Benjamin for property in Wysox Twp. for $185,000.
Ann E. Tego, Myrna D. McKinnie and Mark P. McKinnie to Jenny Stone and Brian Malinowski for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $270,000.
Jennifer Stalford, Jennifer Stalford Stone (AKA), and Brian Malinowski to Johnny A. Yoder and Rosanna D. Yoder for property in Leroy Twp. for $155,820.
Cheryl Carlonas to Eric Davis and Dawn M. Davis for property in Troy Borough for $201,000.
Thomas J. Taylor and Florence Taylor to Michael T. Taylor and Susan L. Uhouse for property in Warren Twp. for $1.
Glenn C. Nichols Executor, John D. Nichols Estate to Gerald E. Burke and Gail M. Burke for property in Wilmot Twp. for $2,000.
Mylert G. Schanbacher and Audrey L. Schanbacher to Grant T. Schanbacher, Phillip M. Schanbacher and Sara E. Pelling for property in West Burlington Twp. for $1.
John L. Southard Sr. Estate, John L. Southard Jr. Executor, John L. Southard Jr. to Walter Romanik Jr. and Sara L. Romanik for 3 properties in Stevens Twp. for $335,000.
April Q. Maynard and Jacob V. Maynard to April Q. Maynard, Jacob V. Maynard and Dale T. Maynard for property in Asylum Twp. for $1.
Frank D. Harper and Pamela Harper to Joshua T. Shedden and Ashley Shedden for 3 properties in West Burlington Twp. for $1.
Larry J. Kuhns Estate, Marianne W. Kuhns Administratrix CTA to Peter W. Anthony for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
