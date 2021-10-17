John W. Babcock and Crystal Babcock to Gunnar C. Grace and Melinda Harkness for property in Rome Borough for $150,000.
William H. Vanderveur Jr. to Jay Alan Wolf and Sharon H. Wolf for property in Albany Twp. for $350,000.
Ervin D. Byler and Saloma R. Byler to Raymond A. Yoder and Verna R. Yoder for property in LeRoy Twp. for $117,000.
Steven Michael Kinner to H O M E Enerprises LLC for property in Alba Borough for $80,000.
Robert A. Place and Jody Place to Zachary E. Place and Nicholas A. Place for property in Monroe Twp. for $1.
Carol B. Iddings to Charles R. Bullock and Matthew S. Bullock for property in Wyalusing Borough for $125,000.
Fae E. Carrington, Timothy J. Moore and Daniel L. Moore to Timothy J. Moore, Daniel L. Moore and Adam P. Carrington for property in Rome Twp. for $50,000.
Tonya May Ritchey to Larry Troy Ritchey, L. Troy Ritchey (AKA) for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $1.
Devon A. Bailey and Kerin M. Bailey to Devon A. Bailey for property in Monroe Twp. for $1.
John M. Grady to Bruce Biesecker and Ann Biesecker for property in Terry Twp. for $343,500.
Keith M. White and Kara N. White to Lee M. Stahl and Wanda May Stahl for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $90,000.
Stacey Nybeck and Timothy Nybeck to John W. Schwartz and Theresa M. Schwartz for property in Albany Twp. for $355,000.
Julie F. Kerrick to Chloe E. Bird for property in Towanda Twp. for $137,800.
Karen Zulkosky to Jason W. Cole for property in Litchfield Twp. for $2,750.
Brian C. Jesse to Frederick Jicha and Jennifer Jicha for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $296,000.
Bonnie W. Fraley to John E. Hadlock, Heather L. Hadlock and Susan Hadlock for property in Athens Twp. for $219,000.
Jonas M. Yoder, Maryann E. Yoder, Emanuel Yoder and Ella A. Yoder to Eli D. Hershberger and Emma R. Hershberger for property in Canton Twp. for $145,000.
Timothy D. Leonard and Norma K. Leonard to Damon L. Leonard and Olivia L. Leonard for property in Springfield Twp. for $230,000.
Raymond M. White and Deborah J. White to Scott J. Saxon and Victoria R. Saxon for property in Towanda Twp. for $131,500.
Bruce Francis Lent Executor, Bruce Lent Jr. Estate, Bruce Lent (AKA) to Breanne VanDyke and Jeffrey VanDyke for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $130,000.
Michael B. Patton to Jeffrey A. Ammerman and Rebecca L. Ammerman for property in Athens Twp. for $65,000.
Joshua Rachiele to Tashia L. Martinez and Greg O. Martinez for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $157,940.
Justin L. Johnson and Roslon J. Johnson to Joshua Rachiele and Jennifer Rachiele for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $166,000.
Beatrice L. Sink, BB Sink Enterprises, Beatrice L. Sink Partner to Tracy Sink for property in Rome Twp. for $192,000.
William R. White and Sandra J. White to Bradley L. White for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Alfonso S. Ciaccio Jr. and Jill G. Ciaccio to Chelsey R. Heatley for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $86,250.
Sandra M. Miccio, Miccio Family Limited Partnership to Easton Latranyi and Kiernan Latranyi for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $230,000.
Wayne E. Lowery, Nanette A. Lowery and John Mann to Tucker Antisdel for property in Sayre Borough 1st Ward for $170,000.
Dale Largent and Judy Largent to Dale Largent, Judy Largent and Lora A. Largent for property in Towanda Twp. for $1.
John R. Vough Jr. and Michele F. Vough to Elizabeth A. Edsell for property in Orwell Twp. for $7,695.
Douglas Eberlin, Amy L. Burgess Eberlin to Travis Eberlin and Morgan Cross for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $200,000.
Norman R. Catlin to James R. Johnson and Margaret A. Johnson for property in Athens Twp. for $17,000.
Priscilla Knapp Trustee, Church of Christ of Sylvania to Granville Center Church of Christ for property in Sylvania Borough for $1.
Clifford S. Johnson and Megan L. Johnson to Clifford S. Johnson and Megan L. Johnson for property in Windham Twp. for $1.
Mark Douglas Singer and Marjorie Singer to Owen Drake Vosburg for property in Terry Twp. for $205,000.
Jed R. Burkholder and Brenda J. Burkholder to Rick Lee Burkholder and Marcia L. Burkholder for property in Smithfield Twp. for $180,000.
Kevin Polansky to Carl J. Scharle and Caitlin Scharle for property in Terry Twp. for $80,000.
Barry L. Swavely to Barry Jay Swavely and Sharon M. Swavely for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $1.
Mark A. Kane and Sheila H. Kane to Ray S. Derstine for property in Springfield Twp. for $200,000.
