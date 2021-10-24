Lamar G. Haflett to Eric Shedden Partner, Lance Shedden Partner, Mark Shedden Partner, Bryan Shedden Partner, South Mont Farms (DBA) for property in LeRoy Twp. for $10,000.
Michael D. Vanhorn Executor, Charles D. Vanhorn Estate, Michael D. Vanhorn, Sherry L. Vanhorn, Mark D. Vanhorn, Emagen R. A. Vanhorn, Amy J. Zimmer, Daren L. Zimmer, Shane M. Vanhorn, Michelle M. Vanhorn, Dustin L. Zimmer, Lannie M. Zimmer, Kristen M. Page, Kurtis R. Page, Shawna K. Lee, John E. Lee, Tiffany M. Rockwell, Randy M. Baker, Mark R. Vanhorn, Charles D. Vanhorn & Barbara M. Vanhorn Revocable Trust, Charles D. Vanhorn Revocable Trust, Barbara M. Vanhorn Revocable Trust to Mark D. Vanhorn and Emagene R. A. Vanhorn for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Michael H. Dunkle and Christine L. Dunkle to Kyle P. Golembewski for property in Wells Twp. for $355,000.
Lisa A. Tiebout and John A. Tiebout to Phyllis J. Jones, Howard M. Hamm and Michael P. Hamm for property in Troy Borough for $1.
Lisa A. Tiebout and John A. Tiebout to Phyllis J. Jones, Howard M. Hamm and Michael P. Hamm for property in LeRoy Twp. for $75,000.
Ray S. Derstine, Darlene K. Derstine to Robert L. Miller and Amanda L. Miller for property in Troy Borough for $200,000.
John W. Rogers, Shawn L. Rogers, John W. Rogers Co-executor, Shawn L. Rogers Co-executor, Jack L. Rogers Estate to Shawn L. Rogers and Kimberly A. Rogers for property in Litchfield Twp. for $1.
John A. Martini and Roxann D. Martini to Damon J. Glisson for property in LeRoy Twp. for $1.
Donert Corp. to Mitchell R. Benjamin for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $98,000.
Richard F. Weed Estate, Ronald K. Wood Executor, Thomas Michels Executor to Eddie Lee Zaricor and Darcy L. Zaricor for property in Springfield Twp. for $175,000.
Alice F. Cook Estate, Thomas L. Cook Executor to Thomas L. Cook for property in Orwell Twp. for $1.
Kyle G. Wisel to Kyle G. Wisel and Kristina M. Robinson for property in Troy Borough for $19,550.
Jeffrey Sechrist and Heather Secrist to Jeffrey Secrist for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Carl M. Macalino to Cesare Macolino for property in Windham Twp. for $1.
Charles Fisher Welles III and Marilyn C. Fisher to Charles F. Welles IV for property in Terry Twp. for $1.
Michael B. Grant to Mark W. Davenport II and Natalie Davenport for property in Warren Twp. for $115,500.
Robert L. Brassington Jr., Robert Brassington (AKA) to Stanley R. Mathews for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $54,000.
Lynn M. Barr to US Bank Trustee for Manufactured Housing Contract for property in Towanda Twp. for $1.
Cody Camp to Cody Camp and Leeann Camp for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $1.
W. Daryl Rich and Mary E. Rich to Sierra Smith for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $200,000.
Deanne M. Benjamin, Howard C. Benjamin, Bradford County Sheriff to PS Bank FDBA, Peoples State Bank Wyalusing for property in Monroe Twp. for $3,996.04.
Robert E. Grabb, Robin A. Grabb, Robert E. Grabb POA to Zachery S. Holbert for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $157,000.
Bruce A. Damm to Bruce A. Damm for property in Warren Twp. for $1.
Rex B. Allen Executor, Rex Paul Allen Estate, Rex P. Allen (AKA) to Rex B. Allen for property Monroe Twp. for $1.
Anthony S. Vige, Moriah L. Vige to Anthony S. Vige for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
Jeffrey Secrist, Jeffrey Dale Secrist (AKA), Heather Secrist, Heather Kaplan Secrist (AKA) to Heather Secrist for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
BR Enterprises to Ann C. Valoroso for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $175,000.
R. Elaine Shirk to Jeffrey O. Shirk for property in Albany Twp. for $1.
Glenn T. Moore and Betty I. Moore to Neil C. Stancer and Laura C. Stancer for property in Standing Stone Twp. for $280,000.
Oliver Family Trust, Oliver M. Donovan Trustee, Carolyn T. Donovan Trustee to David W. Gottshall Jr. and Barbara Gottshall for property in Smithfield Twp. for $350,000.
Canton Plumbing & Heating Inc. to Canton Township for property in Canton Twp. for $11,000.
