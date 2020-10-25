Brenda L. Birdsall and Edward A. Birdsall to Brenda L. Birdsall of Wyalusing for property in Herrick Twp. for $1.
Debra A. Glowinski and Mark Glowinski to Tara K. Murafsky of Cream Ridge, New Jersey, for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $1.
Justin J. Adams to Paul A. Heller and Janelle Heller of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Twp. for $419,000.
Todd A. Hill and Monika Hill to Richard L. Schultz and Judith M. Schultz of Zionsville, for property in South Creek Twp. for $387,500.
Tony L. Belcher Jr. and Maria Belcher to Kelly R. Omara and John C. Omara of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $100,000
Daniel R. Allen to Timothy Fox and Amber Fox of New Albany for property in Albany Twp. for $98,100.
James L. Brookens and Joanna Lynn Brookens to Marjorie C. Schmeckenbecher of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $88,400.
Valerie D. Allen, Valerie D. Allen Hauser (NBW) and Dawn M. Allen Hauser to Benjamin P. Cashell and Elizabeth W. Cashell of Towanda for property in Ulster Twp. of $169,600.
Jerome L. Karczewski and Claudine Karczewski to Alexis S. Kolikas of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $75,500.
Karen L. Rockwell and Randy Rockwell to Karen L. Rockwell of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
John A. Good and Wendy L. Good to Jack A. Shaffer and Tammy L. Shaffer of Berwick, for property in Wilmot Twp. for $25,000.
Lawrence G. Gerrity to Lawrence G. Gerrity and Jacqueline Gerrity of New Albany for property in Albany Twp. for $1.
United States Marshal and Kimberly Lattimer to United States Dept. of Agriculture of Philadelphia, for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $1.
CM Investors to 414 Housing of Lewisburg for two properties in Canton Twp. for $5,000.
Donald A. Murray and Irene B. Murray to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation of Montoursville, for two properties in Columbia Twp. for $1.
Rebecca A. Craig to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation of Montoursville, for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
Calvin L. Bristol to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation of Montoursville, for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
Lawrence M. Cooney to Lawrence M. Cooney Trustee, Sherri D. Cooney Trustee and Cooney Eagles Mere Trust of Harrisburg, Pa. for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Frances C. Williams to Richard A. Williams of Saylorsburg, for property in Overton Twp. for $1.
Naomi Lynn Ryan Executrix and Rodney Lamphere to Bobbie Garrett and Konstantinos Zissis of New Albany for property in New Albany Borough for $69,000.
Scott S. Williams and Margaret A. Williams to Margaret A. Williams of Warren Center for two properties in Warren Twp. for $1.
Douglas M. Birnie and Natalie Birnie to Kathryn Haberkern of Athens for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $155,000.
John L. Kozic to John L. Kozic of Warren Center for property in Warren Twp. for $1.
Roberta A. Seeley to Andrew Seeley of Warren Center for property in Warren Twp. for $149,000.
Lavern M. Jackson and Tammy E. Jackson to Dale A. Baldwin of Columbia Cross Roads for two properties in Springfield for $45,000.
Charles D. Bender and Eric J. Bender of Kevin M. Boyton of Aberdeen, New Jersey, for property in Canton Twp. for $200,000.
Connie L. Kern to Margaret A. Landon of Canton for property in Canton Twp. for $1.
Bud George Rosh and Tammie L. Rosh to Anya Rose Sickler of Sayre for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Frank M. Perry to Richard Rivera of Phoenix, Arizona for property in Wysox Twp. for $56,000.
Gary Matson, Executor, Ruth M. Matson Estate to Dominique Daley and Erin E. Daley of Wyalusing for property in Herrick Twp. for $125,000.
James R. Victory and June R. Victory to Jennifer J. Eby and Jonathan D. Eby of Wysox for property in Rome Borough for $20,000.
Ann B. McBeth to Carolyn Klenk of Wyalusing for property in Terry Twp. for $205,000.
Roger Brown and Doris L. Brown to Derrick M. Cole and Victoria R. Pozzi of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $136,740.
Rachel W. Durand Executor, Margaret S. Brecher Executor, Rachel W. Durand Estate, Mary S. Martin Executor to Kevin Gilpin of Towanda for two properties in Asylum Twp. for $110,000.
Sherman H. Barnes and Ann S. Barnes to Joan L. Dinse and William E. Dinse of Towanda for property in Wysox Twp. for $275,000.
Robert H. Hunsicker Estate, Brielle L. Kline Executrix, Kristie M. Judson Executrix to Brielle L. Kline and Robert M. Tofts of Troy for property in Armenia Twp. for $61,850.
Jeffrey Gural and Paula Gural to John P. Demuth and Ashley M. Demuth of Athens for property in Athens Twp. for $280,000.
Joanne M. Bergey to John Pond Jr. and Nicole Pond of Levittown, for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $249,000.
Sarah A. Streby and Brian E. Streby to Robert J. Bernhardt Jr. and Loretta C. Bernhardt of Towanda for property in Terry Twp. for $1.
Mark E. Havens and Lori A. Havens to Tonya Teets of Athens for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $125,000.
Michele K. Caprella and Debra Sharp Coexecutrices, Sharon K. May Estate to Michelle K. Caprella of Suwanee, Georgia for property in LeRoy Twp. for $1.
Michele K. Caprella and Debra Sharp Coexecutrices, Sharon K. May Estate to Debra M. Sharp Trustee of Granville Summit for two properties in LeRoy Twp. for $1.
Michele K. Caprella and Debra Sharp Coexecutrices, Sharon K. May Estate to Clinton J. Walters of Canton for two properties in LeRoy Twp. for $1.
Michele K. Caprella and Debra Sharp Coexecutrices, Sharon K. May Estate to Kevin L. Walters of Seymour, Tennessee for two properties in LeRoy Twp. for $1.
Michele K. Caprella and Debra Sharp Coexecutrices, Sharon K. May Estate to Clinton J. Walters of Canton, Kevin L. Walters of Seymour, Tennessee, Debra Sharp of Granville Summit, Michelle K. Caprella of Suwanee, Goergia and Boyd C. May of Canton for property in LeRoy Twp. for $1.
Nancy L. Doman to Samuel E. Doman and Mary Jane Doman Massott of Monroeville, New Jersey, for property in Orwell Twp. for $1.
PS Bank to Trenna L. Cannavino of Athens for property in Athens Borough 2nd Ward for $13,500.
Joseph J. McMahon and Katrina McMahon to Thomas P. Brinton Jr. and Brittany Shafer of New Albany for property in Albany Twp. for $154,500.
Robert Nowacoski, Barbara Nowacoski, Thomas Nowacoski and David Nowacoski to Robert Nowacoski and Barbara Nowacoski of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Smithfield Twp. for $0.
Taylor Smith to Donald J. Garbinski Jr. and Mariah Houston of Morrisville, for property in Standing Stone Twp. for $50,000.
Leslie O. Kinsman and Michelle V. Kinsman to Leslie O. Kinsman and Michelle V. Kinsman of Troy for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
William E. Parry Jr. and Michael J. Parry (POA) to Bernard Pietro and Janet Seeley of Athens for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $115,000.
CM investors to CM Investors of Canton for three properties in Canton Twp. for $1.
Martin D. Coates, Patricia Coates, Nancy C. Beebe, Patrick C. Beebe, Jack A. Beebe Jr., Susan Beebe, Alan E. Beebe, Lynda Beebe, Katrina A. Wilkins and Drew R. Wilkins to Bradly Lantz and Ashely Lantz of Wysox for property in Standing Stone Twp. for $287,500.
Barbara J. Breemen Trustee, Martin H. Breemen Trust to Barbara J. Breemen Trust, Martin H. Breemen of Athens for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
William A. Curry Jr. to Theodore Taber and Dina Taber of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $35,000.
Lynette Bentley to Brian M. Bentley and Christopher L. Bentley of Sayre for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Rafe Seiler, Vanessa Billings Seiler to Lacey K. Maryott and Mary A. Maryott of Towanda for property in Burlington Twp. for $173,350.
Kenneth R. Twigg and Barbara R. Twigg to Pierre R. Gagnon and Trudy T. Gagnon of Sayre for property in Litchfield Twp. for $240,000.
Lisa Lanterman Executrix, James G. Watkins Estate to Carl Kelly of Wyalusing for property in Asylum Twp. for $85,000.
SBTD Family Limited Partnership to Patrick J. Kennedy and Dorinda M. Kennedy of Milan for two properties in Ridgebury Twp. for $68,000.
Randy Hatch and Jennifer Hatch to Jessica A. Covey of Athens and Kurtis Vondracek for property in Athens Twp. for $322,000.
Linda G. Becker, Linda G. Becker Executrix, Richard D. Mears, Richard D. Mears Executor, Harold R. Mears Estate to Dennis R. Mears and Pamela J. Mears of Damascus, Maryland for property in Litchfield Twp. for $80,000.
John D. Kipp and Sherry C. Kipp to Thomas Lefever and Karin K. Lefever of Rome for property in Rome Twp. for $1.
Marsha J. Stoddard and James J. Stoddard to Tony L. Belcher J. and Maria A. Belcher of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $198,000.
Eric Thoman, Eric J. Thoman (AKA), Brittany Thoman, Brittany M. Thoman (AKA) to Eric J. Thoman and Brittany M. Thoman for property in Stevens Twp. for $1.
Richard A. Legath and Lisa A. Legath to Michael P. Skahill of Broomall, for property in Overton Twp. for $219,000.
Jackson Clay Faulkner and Angela Faulkner to Christopher Storch, Kiera Storch and Linda J. Smith of Sayre for property in Athens Twp. for $240,000.
Paul D. Allen and Arlene A. Allen to Joshua C. Finkbeiner and dawn M. Finkbeiner for two properties in Granville Twp. for $180,000.
Wade Allen Abbott and Melissa S. Abbott to Kali Dahl of Athens for property in Athens Twp. for $206,185.
Suzanne Alexander, Suzanne Smith (NBM) and Tommie J. Smith to Debra Lynn Shaffer, and Bernard J. Shaffer of Athens for property in Athens Borough 2nd Ward for $118,450.
John P. Pacanowski and Susan L. Pacanowski to Kelly Wells and Hillary Robinson of Sayre for property in Athens Twp. for $268,041.
Daniel Pusch and Kenneth A. Williams to Steven A. Schmuck and Joan M. Schmuck of Fulton, for property in Armenia Twp. for $20,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.